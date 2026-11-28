BARCELONA: Barcelona stars Rodri and Lamine Yamal are fit to face Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Sunday, said their coach Hansi Flick.

Defender Andreas Christensen also returns after a brief absence with a calf problem, but Marc Bernal and Alejandro Balde are unavailable after sustaining minor problems.

“Rodri, Andreas Christensen and of course also Lamine, they are traveling with us and they can play,” Flick told reporters Saturday.

Yamal missed the Champions League win over Sabah in midweek with an ankle problem, while former Manchester City midfielder Rodri suffered a hamstring injury at the start of November.

Barcelona lead La Liga from Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid by three points, with Los Blancos facing Alaves on Saturday.

On Wednesday Barca host Atletico Madrid in another La Liga clash, brought forward because of the Spanish Super Cup in January.