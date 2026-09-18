Across the GCC, governments are investing heavily in smart cities, tourism destinations, industrial hubs and mixed-use developments to diversify their economies and drive long-term growth. As these ambitious projects reshape the region, one often-overlooked factor is becoming increasingly important: building codes.

Building codes are increasingly recognized as a strategic tool for protecting investment, managing risk and ensuring developments continue to deliver value long after construction is complete.

Today’s megaprojects are integrated ecosystems combining residential, commercial, hospitality, mobility and digital infrastructure. As their complexity grows, so do the financial and operational consequences of failure.

For projects valued in the billions, failures in safety, resilience or operational performance can lead to costly delays, retrofits and reputational damage.

Building codes provide the framework for long-term performance. Beyond establishing minimum safety standards, they create consistency, predictability and accountability throughout a project’s lifecycle, helping reduce uncertainty while supporting quality construction and long-term asset performance.

Saudi Arabia’s adoption and continued development of the Saudi Building Code, based on the International Codes, has created a unified regulatory framework that reduces design inconsistencies, improves coordination and provides clear technical standards. This supports Vision 2030 developments by reducing uncertainty, minimizing redesigns and enhancing long-term project performance and safety.

Building codes are increasingly viewed not simply as compliance requirements, but as tools for risk management, resilience and investment readiness. As the GCC attracts greater foreign investment, robust, internationally recognized regulatory frameworks can strengthen governance, reduce uncertainty and reinforce investor confidence.

Sustainability is further reinforcing the strategic importance of building codes. Across the GCC, governments have established ambitious environmental targets and net-zero commitments. Achieving these ambitions requires buildings designed for energy efficiency, resource conservation and long-term resilience.

Building codes help translate these goals into practical outcomes by providing a framework for energy performance, water efficiency, occupant wellbeing and climate adaptation.

Oman’s ongoing development of the Oman Building Codes embeds energy performance, water efficiency and sustainability requirements into its regulatory framework. This creates a consistent foundation for more efficient and resilient buildings with lower operating costs, while ensuring sustainability objectives are applied consistently across future developments rather than addressed individually by project.

ICC’s International Codes, or I-Codes, have informed building regulatory frameworks worldwide, including the Saudi Building Code, Abu Dhabi International Building Code and the Oman Building Codes currently under development.

To maximize long-term value, building codes should be embedded from the earliest stages of project planning rather than treated as a final compliance exercise. Developers and regulators can take three practical steps: adopt and regularly update internationally recognized building codes that reflect evolving technologies, climate risks and sustainability goals; embed lifecycle thinking into project planning by considering resilience, operational performance and maintenance alongside construction costs; and strengthen implementation through early collaboration between regulators, developers, designers and contractors, supported by consistent enforcement and industry training.

As the GCC enters its next phase of growth, success will increasingly be measured not only by the scale of projects delivered, but by how well they perform over time. The region’s most successful developments will be those that balance ambition with resilience, innovation with safety and growth with sustainability.

Building codes may rarely make headlines, but they remain one of the most important foundations of the GCC’s future built environment. In a region pursuing some of the world’s most ambitious development agendas, they are far more than a compliance requirement; they are a strategic asset.