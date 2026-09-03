DUBAI: Swedish retailer H&M has unveiled its next designer collaboration, with Lebanese fashion powerhouse Elie Saab set to release a collection with the brand on Oct. 22.

One of the first international members of France’s prestigious Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, the designer has seen his creations worn by countless international celebrities at high-profile events.

Imaan Hammam showcases a bold fashion combination of a leather jacket and skirt designed by Elie Saab. (Supplied)

The upcoming collection with H&M will encompass womenswear, menswear and a range of accessories, including footwear.

Highlights include embellished gowns, shimmering separates and sharply cut tailoring. Details include fine lace, gradient sequins and signature monograms, according to a released statement.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M creative advisor and head of design womenswear, said it was a “landmark” collaboration.

The collection includes dramatic, floor-grazing gowns. (Supplied)

“Mr. Saab is a designer we have always respected. The journey from master of bridalwear in Beirut to the centre of Paris fashion is an amazing, rich story and we are so excited to be exploring his world.”

Saab praised the collaborative process: “This collection is created for all who admire the world of Elie Saab, and I hope it will be embraced with the same enthusiasm it was created with.”

“I am very happy with this collaboration and with the way we worked together with the H&M team to bring the collection to life. It has been a truly collaborative and inspiring process.”

The campaign images feature models in an array of daytime and eveningwear options. (Supplied)

Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam stars in the campaign photographs and is seen wearing a mix of evening and daytime looks.

H&M, or Hennes & Mauritz, has long been known for bringing high-fashion names to a wider audience through its celebrated designer collaborations.

Over the years, the Swedish high-street giant has partnered with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Versace, Balmain, Alexander Wang, Moschino, Simone Rocha and Rabanne.

The annual collaborations have become major fashion moments, often generating interest well beyond the traditional luxury-fashion audience by making distinctive designer pieces available at more accessible price points.

Born and raised in Beirut’s coastal suburb of Damour, Saab launched his own label in 1982, after a stint at design school in Paris.

He has gone on to become an internationally recognized name in the world of luxury fashion and is a regular on the Paris Haute Couture Week and Paris Fashion Week schedule.