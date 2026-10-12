DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam has long been a favorite among the fashion industry’s biggest names, with birthday tributes from fellow models and designers reflecting the close relationships she has built throughout her career.

The model also received a gift from Riyadh-based label JAY3LLE, launched by Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, who serves as chief executive officer, and Swedish creative director Johan Lindeberg.

She took to Instagram Stories to share the handwritten note that came with her JAY3LLE apparel.

She took to Instagram Stories to share the handwritten note that came with her JAY3LLE apparel. (Instagram Stories)

Hammam, who was born in the Netherlands to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father, rose to prominence after making her runway debut at Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show in 2013. She went on to open a Givenchy show at just 17 and land her first Vogue cover before turning 18, establishing herself as one of the industry’s most recognizable faces.,

The model has since walked for some of the world’s leading fashion houses, including Prada, Burberry, Fendi, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, while appearing in campaigns for Chanel, Versace, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co.

On Sunday, fashion and entertainment industry insiders took to social media to wish Hammam a happy 30th birthday, which she celebrated on Oct. 5.

US fashion designer and former Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott was among the well-wishers, alongside Canadian model Winnie Harlow, British model Jourdan Dunn, and US supermodel Christy Turlington.

Lebanese powerhouse designer Zuhair Murad, Jordanian Palestinian singer Zeyne, and US actress Amber Valletta also paid tribute to the model on social media.

Hammam’s latest runway appearances have continued to cement her status. In September, Hammam took part in Vogue World: Milano, where she wore a vibrant Versace catsuit printed with Vogue covers. Flanked by models Ida Heiner and Amelia Gray, she opened the event’s third act with a runway moment that paid homage to the Italian fashion house’s celebrated supermodel era.

The appearance followed her turn at Jacquemus’ “Le Bonheur” show in Corsica in June, where she modelled an all-white ensemble against the Mediterranean backdrop.

Beyond the runway, Hammam has used her platform to celebrate her North African heritage and spotlight creatives from the region. In 2025, she launched archival project Ayni, which highlights significant contributions to Arab film, art, music and literature.

With about 1.8 million Instagram followers, Hammam has cultivated a global audience that follows both her professional milestones and personal moments.