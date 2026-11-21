DUBAI: From Riyadh coffee chains to Beirut ice-cream, here are six Arab-owned cafe and dessert brands that have expanded beyond their home markets.

Half Million The Riyadh-based specialty coffee chain grew to more than 60 stores in Saudi Arabia before opening on London’s Oxford Street.

Barn’s The Jeddah-based coffee chain made its North Africa debut in Egypt and outlined plans to open 10 stores in London as part of a wider international push.

Bachir The Lebanese ice-cream maker, founded in the town of Bikfaya, opened in Paris in 2016 and has drawn long queues for its pistachio-coated ashta ice-cream.

Qahwah House Founded in Dearborn, Michigan, by Yemeni entrepreneur Ibrahim Alhasbani, the coffee house serves beans imported from Yemen and has grown to dozens of locations across the US.

Habibah The Amman sweet shop, known for its Nabulsi kunafa, has opened several branches in Riyadh and exports its sweets internationally.