LONDON: US rapper Macklemore has been removed from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s American tour after venues reportedly objected to his inclusion following his outspoken support for Palestinians.

Promoter Messina Touring Group said venues hosting upcoming shows had indicated they would not allow Macklemore to perform, warning that keeping him on the lineup could result in the cancellation of concerts and affect “hundreds of thousands of fans.”

A spokesperson told Rolling Stone: “After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.”

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, had been due to support Sheeran at eight of the final 10 US shows on the singer’s Loop Tour.

In an Instagram post responding to the decision, Macklemore said: “I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim.

“The victims are the Palestinian people,” he wrote, referring to Palestinians who have been “killed, starved, displaced and forced to live through unimaginable violence.”

He added: “People are being killed today, and people will be killed tomorrow. As I want to make sure I tell this story, we don't lose sight of that.”