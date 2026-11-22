RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Operating Revenues Index rose 12.2 percent year on year in September, led by double-digit growth in manufacturing and mining, according to official data.

Manufacturing revenues increased 15 percent from a year earlier, while mining and quarrying activities surged 27.5 percent, the General Authority for Statistics said in its latest Short-Term Business Indicators report.

Financial and insurance activities recorded 19.3 percent growth, while wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle repairs, rose 2.1 percent. Construction activities edged up 0.4 percent.

The increase reflects stronger operating revenues across several key sectors of the Saudi economy, particularly manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and financial services.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to expand in October, although growth moderated amid regional disruptions. The Kingdom’s Riyad Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, stood at 54 in October, down from 55.3 in September. The reading marked the seventh consecutive month of expansion and was the second-highest since February.

The October survey also highlighted the impact of shipping disruptions linked to regional tensions, which increased freight and insurance costs and weighed on business confidence.

In its latest report, GASTAT stated: “On a monthly basis, the Operating Revenues Index increased by 6.6 percent, supported by a 3.5 percent increase in manufacturing activities, a 37.3 percent increase in mining and quarrying activities, a 4 percent increase in financial and insurance activities, and increases of 3.5 percent and 1.2 percent in human health and social work activities and professional, scientific, and technical activities, respectively.”

Employees Compensation Index

Saudi Arabia’s Employees Compensation Index increased 6.8 percent year on year in September, driven primarily by a 9.4 percent rise in manufacturing, GASTAT said.

Compensation in wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle repair activities increased 6.8 percent, while financial and insurance activities rose 5.6 percent. Mining and quarrying recorded a 5.2 percent increase, and construction grew 2 percent.

On a monthly basis, the index advanced 0.5 percent. Manufacturing compensation increased 0.3 percent, construction rose 0.8 percent and mining and quarrying gained 0.2 percent. Financial and insurance activities and transportation and storage each recorded a 1 percent increase.

The number of building permits issued in the Kingdom reached 6,092 in September, up 14.6 percent from 5,317 in the same month a year earlier, according to GASTAT. The total was also 8.4 percent higher than the 5,621 permits issued in August.