Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary, announced the launch of the Riyadh Lions Festival, a regional event organized by Tahaluf Company in partnership with the Ministry of Media and the global Lions system. The festival is positioned as a specialized regional platform within the global Lions system, focusing on creative marketing effectiveness, according to the Ministry of Media.

The Riyadh Lions Festival is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 8, 2027, at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh. The event will convene senior marketing officials, creative leaders, agencies, brands, and emerging talents from the Middle East and internationally.

Organizers stated that the festival program will address creative excellence, effectiveness, culture, and the future of the sector, providing a platform for Middle Eastern talents and their storytelling methods to influence global creative dialogue.

“Creativity and storytelling have deep roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in Middle Eastern culture. Today, a new generation is building on this legacy with confidence, capability, and ambition to shape the future of this story," Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary, Minister of Media, said.

"The Riyadh Lions Festival embodies the progress witnessed in our creative industries and the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing the talents and ideas behind them. This occasion represents an opportunity to celebrate what distinguishes our region’s creativity, enhance its contribution to our economy and culture, and empower our creative voices to play a greater role in the future.”

According to the Ministry of Media, the Riyadh Lions Festival is expected to support the growth of the creative economy in Saudi Arabia by attracting global expertise and talent, transferring knowledge, developing national capabilities, and opening new opportunities for investment, partnerships, and quality employment.

The festival aims to empower Saudi creators, connect them with international networks and markets, and promote the localization of creative industries. Organizers said this would support the growth of local establishments and strengthen the sector’s contribution to diversifying the national economy and producing Saudi content capable of competing globally. Riyadh is thus positioned as a capital of creativity and a global destination for decision-making and opportunities.

“Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has rapidly established itself as one of the most prominent global destinations for hosting major international events," Faisal bin Saud Al-Khamisi, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tahaluf Company and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, said.

"From the largest global sports platforms, including Formula One races and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, to prominent entertainment platforms such as Riyadh Season and MDLBEAST, and prominent global gatherings in the business and government sectors, including Expo 2030, LEAP conference, and the Future Investment Initiative; the Kingdom has repeatedly proven its readiness to bring the world together and deliver events of the highest standards.”

The Riyadh Lions Festival is part of a series of regional platforms that complement Cannes Lions by providing more of the Lions system’s expertise throughout the year and strengthening ties between local communities and the global arena. Cannes Lions remains the core of the Lions system and the international standard for creative excellence.

In the Middle East, Dubai Lynx is the established awards platform and creative benchmark for the region, while the Riyadh Lions Festival is designed to complement both Cannes Lions and Dubai Lynx by bringing together the broader marketing ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, developing talent, and connecting regional ideas with global networks and expertise.

Organizers stated that further details, including the festival program, speakers, participating brands, and creative leaders, will be announced in the coming months.