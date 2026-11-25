JERUSALEM: Amnesty International accused Israel on Wednesday of imposing measures that prevented births in Gaza, while its chief called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the possible “commission of genocide.”

In a report published Wednesday on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Amnesty paints a bleak picture of the consequences of the war that began in October 2023 on the physical, mental and reproductive health of women in Gaza.

Since then, “Israel’s actions have prevented access to fertility treatment and contributed to pregnancy complications, including miscarriage and stillbirth,” Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said at a press conference.

The report expresses “serious concerns that this outcome was intentional,” but acknowledges that it is “not in a position to conclude this categorically.”

Contacted by AFP, COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body in charge of civilian matters in the Palestinian territories, accused Amnesty of “echoing Hamas’s false narratives.”

It said more than 27,000 tons of medical equipment and medicine have entered Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire began in October 2025 and that 35 hospitals were operational, including “women’s health and fertility facilities.”

Israel’s foreign ministry said the report “reads like a political pamphlet masquerading as human rights research... levelling outrageous accusations against Israel that it admits it cannot prove.”

The report details cases of women and girls killed or injured in Israeli attacks while seeking medical care or while in maternity wards in Gaza.

Many women went through pregnancy or tended to their newborns despite their injuries under relentless bombardment, the report says.

Shortages of medical equipment have also compromised pregnancy monitoring, obstetric and postnatal care, as well as the diagnosis of complications, according to Amnesty.

It added that shortages of anaesthetics and medicines needed to treat haemorrhaging during childbirth have sometimes had fatal consequences.

Amnesty attributed the shortages to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, which “contribute to rising maternal and neonatal mortality.”

In light of these conclusions, Callamard called on the ICC to “consider the commission of genocide by Israeli officials since October 2023” and to include in its investigation “gender-based crimes and reproductive harms.”

“Measures intended to prevent births” within a group constitute an act of genocide when undertaken with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part,” that group, according to Article II of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

No treatment available

Among the 228 interviews conducted for the report, two paramedics told Amnesty of two incidents that occurred in early 2026, a few hundred meters from the so-called Yellow Line demarcating the area under Israeli control in the Gaza Strip.

In both cases, a woman about to give birth and the ambulance dispatched to collect her came under fire, according to their testimony.

The report also cites the case of a 20-day-old infant who died in 2025 from an infection contracted after sharing an incubator with another sick baby.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

The ministry also reported a roughly 41 percent drop in the number of live births in the first half of 2025 compared with 2022. The UN also recorded a decline in the number of deliveries in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period the previous year.

The NGO also said it has “found evidence” of the use of hospitals “by Palestinian armed groups,” notably to hold hostages or for the “torture of Palestinians,” but has found no evidence supporting Israeli accusations of their use as Hamas command centers.

Amnesty also said that before the war, Gaza had at least nine clinics offering in vitro fertilization (IVF) but none now provide these treatments.

“Thousands of stored embryos, sperm and eggs were destroyed,” it said.