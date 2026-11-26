ANKARA: Ukraine’s attacks on Russian ships in Libyan waters violates international law, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding it was calling on warring parties to refrain from attacking civilian ships and respect international law.

“According to ⁠international law, it ⁠is illegal to carry out hostile actions in the waters of a neutral state. The Libyan side has ⁠taken the attacks against ships in and off the Benghazi Port to the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council,” the ministry said at its weekly briefing in Ankara.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on ⁠Tuesday ⁠a drone attack against a Russian military vessel and cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a legitimate act of self-defense, following criticism from the government in Tripoli.