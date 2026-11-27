CAIRO: Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said this week that the ScanPyramids project has entered a new phase of research inside the Pyramid of Khufu at Giza, using advanced acoustic imaging to study a large void discovered above the Grand Gallery.

The cavity, known as the Big Void, was first detected in 2017. The latest research aims to determine more precisely its location, dimensions and spatial extent.

Mohamed Mohy Elkarmoty, an associate professor at Cairo University’s Faculty of Engineering and deputy coordinator of the ScanPyramids mission, told Arab News that the project sought to identify cavities or voids within the Great Pyramid and other Giza pyramids.

“These discoveries could potentially help us understand how the pyramids were constructed,” he said.

“We use non-destructive techniques that do not cause any damage to the archaeological structures.”

ScanPyramids was launched in 2015 in cooperation with universities and research institutions in Germany, France, Canada and Japan, under the supervision of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. It is led by former Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Hany Helal.

The Giza pyramid complex featuring the pyramids of Menkaure (foreground left, with smaller subsidiary pyramids), Khafre (center), and the Great Pyramid of Khufu (background right). (Fady Francis/File)

Researchers have identified the Big Void but have yet to determine its precise dimensions or whether it comprises one or two chambers.

Elkarmoty said that it was located about 20 meters above the Grand Gallery and is estimated to be between 30 and 40 meters long.

The latest work, conducted with the Technical University of Munich, aims to independently confirm the void’s existence using acoustic imaging.

“The objective of the current campaign is to independently confirm the existence of the Big Void, which was previously detected using cosmic-ray muon radiography,” Elkarmoty said.

In 2017 three research teams — two from Japan and one from France — detected a cavity inside the Great Pyramid of Khufu using cosmic-ray muon radiography, a non-destructive imaging technique that uses subatomic particles from space to detect differences in density inside an object.

The new method involves transmitting sound waves through the pyramid and measuring them with specialized receivers.

By analyzing how the waves change as they pass through the structure, researchers hope to confirm the void’s location, shape and dimensions.

A hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid photographed by an endoscope. The existence of the the Big Void was first discovered using muography in 2017. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/File)

“This is the underlying philosophy of the ScanPyramids project: We always seek to use more than one scientific method to independently verify and confirm our findings,” Elkarmoty said.

In 2023 the project announced the discovery of a hidden corridor behind a gabled structure on the northern face of the Pyramid of Khufu, a few meters above the pyramid’s main entrance.

The corridor was initially detected using cosmic-ray muon radiography. Researchers then used ground-penetrating radar, ultrasound tomography and image-fusion analysis to confirm its presence.

They found a corridor about 9 meters long, with a cross-section measuring 2.10 by 2.30 meters and a chevron-shaped ceiling similar to that of the Queen’s Chamber.

“The ancient Egyptians used this architectural design to reduce the structural load and distribute pressure, thereby protecting the structure and ensuring its stability,” Elkarmoty said.

Researchers later accessed the corridor using an 8 mm diameter endoscope inserted through gaps between the stone blocks.

The images captured were the first ever taken of the corridor, which had remained hidden for about 4,500 years.