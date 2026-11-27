KINSHASA: Uganda’s army said on Friday it planned to withdraw from a key DR Congo town and accused militias apparently allied to the Congolese government of stepping up attacks in the strife-torn eastern region.

The Ugandan announcement comes days after the DRC said it had summoned the Ugandan embassy’s head of mission over remarks by the country’s army chief.

The mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been wracked by violence for more than 30 years, often drawing in its neighbors Uganda and Rwanda directly or through support for local armed groups.

Ugandan armed forces (UPDF) have been deployed in Ituri and North Kivu provinces on the DRC’s border with Uganda since 2021.

They were sent to back up the Congolese army against militants linked to the Islamic State jihadist group.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), historically a Ugandan rebel coalition, was established in the eastern DRC in 1995 and regularly carries out killings in the deeply troubled region plagued by myriad armed groups.

The Congolese army is also fighting the armed FRN anti-governmental group, formerly known as the M23, which is backed by Rwanda, in the region.

On Monday, Ugandan army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba and son of President Yoweri Museveni, threatened on X to take control of the strategic Congolese town of Walikale in North Kivu province.

The FRN launched an offensive toward the town at the beginning of the month.

Kainerugaba — known for inflammatory posts on social media — had in a separate post also called for the unconditional surrender of the airport in Isiro, the provincial capital in Haut-Uele.

In response, Kinshasa announced the following day the summons of the Ugandan diplomat following what it called the “particularly serious” remarks.

The DRC “remains determined to ensure respect for its dignity and its institutions in the face of any form of provocation or interference,” it said in a statement.

On Friday, the Ugandan army spokesman said on X that it would “soon” withdraw its forces from the town of Lubero in North Kivu which is close to a front line in fighting between Congolese and FRN forces.

In a separate post, the spokesman accused militia forces, including some apparently allied to the Congolese government, of stepping up attacks on civilians.

“These negative militia forces have increasingly mounted attacks against vulnerable communities, massacring women and children such as the Bahema and Tutsi communities in Ituri and the North Kivu region,” he said.

“Under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the UPDF retains the responsibility to extend protection to such vulnerable communities and will continue to do so whenever possible,” he added.