LILLE, France: France has issued an arrest warrant for a German national it suspects of involuntary manslaughter as part of an investigation into a series of clandestine migrant crossings to Britain, a prosecutor has said.

According to a joint investigation by several media outlets including French daily Le Monde and the BBC, the managing director of a small firm in western Germany, Marvin Reuter of MaRe Boote, is suspected of being one of the main suppliers of inflatable boats to people smugglers organizing journeys across the Channel.

The prosecutor in the northern city of Lille, Samuel Finielz, confirmed late on Thursday that five people had been arrested and a German national was briefly detained in his country as part of a probe since May last year into illegal Channel crossings and sinkings.

The five individuals, now held in pre-trial detention, were suspected of offenses including assisting illegal entry and residence as part of an organized criminal group, involuntary manslaughter, involuntary injury and endangering the lives of others, Finielz said in a voice note to AFP and other media.

Lille authorities in May issued an arrest warrant against “the German national implicated in this case,” he said, notably on charges of manslaughter and endangering the lives of others.

German authorities arrested then released him, and he is now required to appear before a Lille court “before the beginning of January,” the prosecutor added.

Reuter, 35, is contesting extradition to France, the BBC said, adding formal charges cannot be brought against him until he is extradited to France.

The BBC and Le Monde reported that UK authorities have estimated that boats or engines linked to MaRe Boote were involved in 29 percent of detected crossings in the first four months of this year.

At least 25 people have died attempting the crossing since the start of the year, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, including two women and a child, believed to be Eritrean, in September.