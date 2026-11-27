WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he supported Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s move to put Kurdistan’s border crossings and several oil fields under federal control in an effort to curb smuggling.

Zaidi, who has vowed to fight rampant corruption in Iraq, has been cracking down on the illicit oil trade, arresting officials and challenging an Iran-backed armed group after smuggling was uncovered in its stronghold near Baghdad.

“We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Zaidi’s decision was widely denounced by Kurdish authorities, with the regional government saying it was a “constitutional violation.”

Following Zaidi’s announcement on Tuesday, the state news agency INA cited what it described as an intelligence document that showed crude oil was being smuggled in tanker trucks from fields in Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah provinces into Iran.

It was then being blended with Iranian crude and exported to Afghanistan for domestic consumption, according to the document.

The document, which AFP has seen but could not authenticate independently, says Iranian and Iraqi crude are mixed in an effort to help Iran “evade sanctions.”

A security source in Baghdad told AFP this week that the government’s position is that “any smuggling to Iran or elsewhere is prohibited, and the entire international border must be secured.”

The United States, with which Zaidi has enjoyed close ties since taking office this year, accuses Iran of using Iraq’s economy to evade sanctions.