TEHRAN: Gunmen shot dead a Sunni cleric in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Saturday, local media reported.

“Bashir Salahzehi, a well-regarded Sunni cleric in Sarbaz county... was assassinated hours ago in a terrorist act,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.

Bashir Salahzehi, also known as Mullah Bashir, was shot dead while traveling between Malekabad and Shishkan in Sarbaz county, in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, rights group Haalvsh reported Saturday. Haalvsh identified Salahzehi as a local Revolutionary Guards commander who operated a mobile base affiliated with the IRGC. Iranian state media also reported his death, describing him as a Sunni cleric. Local police said 2 unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him before fleeing. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing, and the motive remains unknown. — World Conflict Live 24/7 (@WCLNews247) November 28, 2026

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Tasnim said the killing had been carried out by “mercenaries of the United States and the Zionist regime,” a phrase Iranian authorities often use to describe armed groups they accuse of acting on behalf of America and Israel.

Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran’s poorest provinces, has long been the scene of clashes between security forces and armed groups including separatist factions.

The province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has recently seen a resurgence in such unrest.

It is home to a large Baluch population, most of whom are Sunni Muslims in predominantly Shia Iran.

Earlier this month, a police officer was killed in Sistan-Baluchistan by unidentified assailants.