LONDON: Israeli forces on Saturday blocked a road connecting several villages to agricultural land in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra, preventing residents and farmers from reaching their fields and disrupting access to their livelihoods, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

According to SANA’s report, an Israeli military patrol entered the area surrounding Al-Mantara Dam in northern Quneitra and erected barbed wire along the road linking the dam to nearby villages and farmland, completely cutting off access for residents and agricultural vehicles.

“The closure was part of continued Israeli restrictions on local communities, depriving farmers of access to agricultural land that serves as their sole source of income,” SANA stated.

The incident follows a series of Israeli military operations in southern Syria that have disrupted agricultural activities and restricted civilian movement, drawing international condemnation.

Earlier this month, Israeli forces reportedly prevented farmers in Quneitra from harvesting olives, while military fortifications and checkpoints have made it difficult for residents to reach their land.

The UN has also raised concerns over the impact of Israeli military activity on civilian livelihoods. In a briefing on Nov. 16, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone warned that Israeli operations near Al-Mantara Dam and other areas of southern Syria threatened access to water and agricultural land.

Israeli forces expanded their presence in southern Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad’s government in December 2024, advancing into the UN-monitored buffer zone established under the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Syria has repeatedly condemned the incursions as violations of its sovereignty and has called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory.

The UN has also urged Israel to respect the 1974 agreement and Syria’s territorial integrity.