ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces say they have carried out 779 operations against Houthi forces across several fronts, claiming that 87 of the group’s commanders and fighters were killed.

In a statement, a Yemeni military spokesperson said the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, targeting Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements, vehicles, mortar sites and weapons depots.

The operations included 24 airstrikes, 727 artillery strikes and 28 drone attacks, according to the statement. The spokesperson added that 63 military vehicles and pieces of combat equipment had been destroyed or disabled.

Government forces, backed by the Popular Resistance and military aircraft and drones, continued offensive operations on fronts in Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf, Lahj, Abyan, Al-Dhale, Shabwa, Yafa and Midi, the statement said.

The military spokesperson also accused Houthi forces of attacking civilian areas in Taiz province with missiles, mortar fire and drones, killing 11 civilians and injuring seven others, including children.

Two girls were also wounded by shrapnel from a missile fired by Houthi forces toward the area below Al-Ashah village in Kersh, while a civilian was injured by sniper fire in Al-Dhale, according to the statement.

The armed forces said they would continue operations under the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign until all its objectives had been achieved, adding that they remained committed to international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.