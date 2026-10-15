BEIRUT: A Hezbollah MP acknowledged on Thursday that a 500-kilogram shipment of explosives seized last week by Lebanese authorities belonged to the group, a rare admission by the Iran-backed militants.



“The vehicle and its cargo belong to the resistance” against Israel, lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said.



He said Hezbollah also called for the immediate release of those arrested over the seizure.



Fadlallah demanded the return of the shipment, seized on a road linking eastern Lebanon to Beirut, saying it constituted “capabilities” used by Hezbollah against Israel.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has said the state will no longer tolerate any possession of “illegal weapons.”



A judicial source told AFP the explosives were seized from a vehicle that was carrying 250 kilograms of TNT and 250 kilograms of the explosive C-4.



Salam has said authorities will “identify all individuals involved in this criminal operation and those who ordered it.”



He said Lebanese people would be concerned by the seizure, especially since C-4 has previously been used in political assassinations in Lebanon.

MP Hassan Fadlallah’s acknowledgment that the vehicle carrying explosives seized at Dahr al-Baidar belonged to Hezbollah, his demand for the return of the explosives and the release of the detainees, and his threats against Lebanese authorities constitute a direct and dangerous challenge to the authority of the state, its decisions, and its sovereignty. Let us remind Hezbollah that on March 2, 2026, the Lebanese Cabinet decided to prohibit all its military and security activities and ordered it to surrender its weapons to the state. On what legal basis does Hezbollah demand the return of explosives confiscated by our security forces? And by what authority does it threaten the state and its institutions? Has enforcing the law become a crime, while violating it has become an entitlement? Open threats against the state cannot go unanswered. Cabinet decisions are not merely words on paper, nor are they subject to Hezbollah’s approval or veto. I reiterate my call upon President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to convene an urgent extraordinary Cabinet session and take immediate, decisive executive action to enforce the March 2 decision, pursue investigations and accountability, and protect our security forces and judiciary from intimidation and political pressure. What Lebanon needs today is action, not statements; enforcement, not negotiation. Any further hesitation in confronting this challenge will undermine state authority and embolden continued defiance of its institutions. The era of imposing faits accomplis and threatening the state through force must end. No authority stands above the Lebanese state, and no weapons, explosives, or security decisions can exist outside its legitimate institutions. — Fouad Makhzoumi (@fmakhzoumi) October 15, 2026

At the beginning of this decade Hezbollah was accused of carrying out several political killings.



The group, which once dominated political life in Lebanon, has been weakened by two wars it waged against Israel since 2023.



Since a ceasefire in June, Hezbollah has not claimed any further attacks against Israel.



The Lebanese army has seized two other shipments of explosives since the beginning of the month in the east of the country, near the border with Syria.



Since the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad at the end of 2024, the two countries have been working to eradicate smuggling across their porous border.

- ‘Calculated decision’ -

Experts said the group’s rare admission was likely to control the narrative around the seizure of the shipment.



“I think Hezbollah’s unusually explicit admission that the explosives belonged to the organization was a calculated political decision, not a spontaneous acknowledgement,” said Karim Bitar, a lecturer at Sciences Po in Paris.



“Hezbollah is openly challenging the Lebanese authorities,” he added, saying it countered the government’s claim to have a state monopoly over weapons.

Hezbollah supporters held a sit-in at the entrance to Baalbek, in the Beqaa Valley, protesting last week's seizure of a Hezbollah truck carrying explosives. They condemned "the infringement upon the Resistance and its security" and warned that further action against the group "will lead to strife and dangerous repercussions." — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) October 15, 2026

David Wood, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, said the movement was likely seeking to reassure the Lebanese people that “it is maintaining armed resistance against Israel, not resorting to violence against its domestic rivals.”



Hezbollah’s arsenal is a major bone of contention in Lebanon, with the group accused of operating as a “state within a state.”



But the pro-Iranian group is not the force it once was after its recent wars with Israel, the first launched in support of the Palestinian group Hamas in 2023, and the second in March of this year in support of Iran.



Both wars involved major Israeli air and ground campaigns in southern Lebanon.



Since June, violence in the south has subsided after the memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran in the wider Middle East war, as well as a separate US-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which includes provisions for Hezbollah’s disarmament.



The Shiite group has not claimed any attacks against Israel since June 20.