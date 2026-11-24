DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said a container ship came to a stop ‌on ‌Tuesday after ‌hitting a mine while sailing in an ‘unauthorized’ route near the Strait of Hormuz, the ‌Iranian ‌state news ‌agency ‌IRNA reported.

State media earlier said the ‌vessel was targeted after turning off its navigation and positioning systems and refusing to comply with maritime traffic instruction, without elaborating.