JORDAN: Jordan’s State Security Court on Wednesday handed down the death sentence to the man accused of murdering a member of Public Security personnel in Amman.

The defendant was convicted of killing Public Security officer Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salaytah and injuring Captain Firas Fayez Abdullah Al-Ananzeh in an attack on Nov. 5.

The tribunal found the defendant guilty of carrying out terrorist acts using a weapon that resulted in death, in violation of Article 7(b)(1) read with Article 2 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006 as amended, as well as committing terrorist acts using a weapon under Article 7(b)(3) read with Article 2 of the same law.

The defendant has the right to appeal the verdict and is automatically referred to the Court of Cassation by operation of law.