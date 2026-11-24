LONDON: Israeli forces demolished homes, residential caves and water wells on Tuesday in the village of Khillet Al-Daba’ in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

They also wrecked sanitary facilities and water tanks, uprooted trees, dismantled fences, and damaged the electricity network and parts of the water network, as well as residents’ land.

The destruction left 42 members of Al-Dababseh families in the Palestinian nomad community without shelter, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Palestinian Bedouins in Masafer Yatta face eviction threats supported by a 2022 High Court of Justice ruling. Israel has designated the area as a military zone since the 1980s.

The community includes about 15 hamlets located in the southern West Bank, and Israeli forces carry out regular incursions in the area in an effort to evict its population of 1,150 residents, half of whom are children.

Israel occupied the West Bank, as well as East Jerusalem, in June 1967 and a military-run Israeli regime exercises varying degrees of control over Palestinian security and civilian matters throughout the territory. Masafer Yatta is in Area C of the West Bank, which is under complete Israeli control.