ISTANBUL: Libya’s eastern military commander, Khalifa Haftar, arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ⁠a source in Haftar’s ⁠military command told Reuters.

Turkish support was crucial to repelling ⁠an assault by Haftar’s forces on Tripoli in 2019-2020, but relations have steadily improved in recent years, with Turkish officials paying regular visits to ⁠Haftar’s ⁠de facto capital, Benghazi, and investing heavily in construction and other sectors.