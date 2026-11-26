JERUSALEM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot said on Thursday he had resolved a dispute with a left-wing faction that had posed a challenge to his bid to form a government and unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an inconclusive vote last month.

The left-wing Democrats said this week they had suspended talks with Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party, citing frustration with his faction's ongoing talks with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party aimed at exploring a unity government.

Eisenkot, tapped by Israel's president to form a new government, has so far struggled to cobble together a ruling coalition. His presumed bloc of parties, including the Democrats, is well short of a majority in parliament, and any potential defection would vastly complicate his path to power.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Eisenkot said that negotiations between Yashar and the Democrats had resumed.

"Marathon discussions aimed at finalizing a coalition agreement will continue this morning," Eisenkot said.

There was no immediate comment from the Democrats or their chair, Yair Golan.

Complicated path to power

The coalition wrangling comes ​after an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power.Eisenkot ​has until December 6 to try to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day ⁠extension.

Eisenkot and his presumed partners won 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu and his traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats, also short of a majority.

Earlier this week, in a potential boost for his coalition prospects, Eisenkot announced that he and Avigdor Lieberman, head of the right-wing Israel Our Home party, had agreed to sign a deal formally bringing their factions into a coalition.

Lieberman has been a leading critic of Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties, one of which has shown openness to a potential alliance with Eisenkot. He has also shunned Israel's two Arab-led parties, whose 19 seats in parliament would hand Eisenkot a comfortable majority.

But this week, Lieberman appeared to soften his position, saying in an interview with Israel's Kan public broadcaster that a government including the United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox party and backed by a "clear Jewish majority" could be presented by the end of next week.

Like Golan, Lieberman rejected unity talks with Netanyahu's Likud.

"There will be a government with a Jewish majority," Lieberman said.

That could open a pathway to a 55-seat minority government with Eisenkot's bloc and United Torah Judaism, backed by the United Arab List, with eight seats, from the outside.

Forming such a coalition would be complicated. It would likely require Eisenkot, Lieberman and their partners to reach a compromise with United Torah Judaism on a law mandating the draft of ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students into the military.

Eisenkot and his allies pledged during the campaign that they would end draft dodging by ultra-Orthodox Israelis and ease the burden of military service borne by other Israelis. Ultra-Orthodox leaders vehemently oppose the draft.