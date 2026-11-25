DUBAI: A Jordanian soldier who reported being injured with a sharp object in Madaba on Sunday was not attacked and gave false information for personal reasons, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said.

The soldier had suffered a minor injury and was treated in hospital and discharged, the directorate said earlier on Sunday, adding that a joint team had been formed to investigate.

A spokesperson later said investigations had shown there was no assault. Inquiries are continuing, and the case will be referred to the judiciary once they are complete, the spokesperson added.

The initial report came weeks after a Jordanian security officer was killed in what authorities called a terrorist stabbing attack in Amman on Nov. 5.