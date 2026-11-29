LONDON: Jordan’s highest appeals court on Sunday upheld death sentences for three men convicted of a deadly church attack, the Jordanian state news agency reported. The ruling came the same day officials said the attack’s death toll had risen to 10.

The Court of Cassation confirmed the sentences handed down earlier this month. The three men were sentenced to death by hanging for the Oct. 23 shooting at a Greek Orthodox church in the southern village of Hammoud, in Karak governorate.

Authorities described them as two Jordanian brothers and a relative by marriage, and as followers of a hardline Islamist ideology.

Also on Sunday, the Public Security Directorate said one of the wounded had died of his injuries, raising the toll to 10. The man “was martyred as a result of the injuries he sustained,” the directorate said in a statement.