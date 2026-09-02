LONDON: Jordanian air defense intercepted and destroyed 10 of 13 Iranian ballistic missiles that entered the country’s airspace on Wednesday, following the resumption of the conflict between Iran and the US in the region this week.

A spokesperson for the Jordanian Armed Forces said the missiles were launched from Iranian territory. The three missiles that made it through struck remote, uninhabited areas, the official Jordan News Agency reported.

Authorities said no injuries or property damage were reported. They advised Jordanians not to circulate unverified reports about the strikes and to rely solely on government statements.

Since its conflict with the US and Israel began on Feb. 28, Iran has targeted Israel, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Qatar, Turkiye, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE. Hostilities paused for short periods over the past six months to allow for negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, which stalled, and the flow of oil and other trade shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which has largely remained blocked to international shipping during the conflict.

On Tuesday, the US military launched more strikes against Iranian military targets, including air defense sites, radar systems and maritime assets.

In addition to targeting Jordan, Iran fired drones and missiles at Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday. None of the three countries are direct parties to the conflict.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian attacks and warned that military escalation could undermine diplomatic efforts to restore stability in the region. It said it held Tehran legally accountable for the attacks and reaffirmed its solidarity with Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.