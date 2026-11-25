ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said that they had carried out 654 operations against Houthi forces in recent hours, claiming that 109 field commanders and fighters were killed or wounded.

In a statement, a Yemeni military spokesperson said that the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, with support from the Popular Resistance, and targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements and military equipment across several fronts.

The operations included 21 airstrikes, 577 artillery strikes, 36 drone attacks and 20 rocket-launcher strikes, according to the statement. The spokesperson added that 76 military vehicles and pieces of equipment had been destroyed or disabled.

On the fronts in Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Lahj and northern Yemen, government forces continued to respond to Houthi movements, targeting fighters, reinforcements and gatherings, the spokesperson said.

The statement said that the operations were aimed at ending the threat posed by the Houthis to Yemen and the wider region, as well as securing international shipping lanes.

The armed forces said that they would continue the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign until all its objectives had been achieved, adding that they remained committed to protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.