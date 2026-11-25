JERUSALEM: Judges in the long-running corruption trial of Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday recommended the prosecution drop bribery charges against him, Israeli media reported, just as he fights for his political survival.

During a hearing, judges indicated there was little chance for a conviction on bribery charges in a case where Netanyahu is accused of granting government favors in exchange for favorable media coverage.

In another case, in which Netanyahu is indicted for fraud and breach of trust over allegedly negotiating favorable media coverage, judges questioned whether Netanyahu’s actions amounted to criminal conduct.

In a third case, also for fraud and breach of trust, in which Netanyahu and his family allegedly received luxury gifts, judges recommended finding an agreement.

Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was summoned to the hearing, said she would consider the judges’ recommendations and was ready for either a verdict or agreement.