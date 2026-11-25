ISTANBUL: Thousands of people gathered in several cities across Turkiye on Wednesday to protest violence against women, AFP correspondents said.

Around 3,000 people joined a demonstration in Istanbul under heavy police presence after authorities banned gatherings in Taksim Square.

“Under a police blockade, we are trying to hold a protest on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women,” 34-year-old protester Gizem Kuzuk said.

“Women’s demands concerning their own lives ... and their freedoms are being ignored,” she said.

“Unfortunately, even on November 25, there is a state mentality that prevents women from marching against violence for just one day and from expressing themselves,” said Eren Keskin, a lawyer taking part in the protest.

“This state mentality is one that protects violence. It is impossible to think of violence against women as something independent from the state. With today’s ban, we are once again seeing this,” she said.

In Ankara, around 1,000 people joined a demonstration.

According to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, 369 women have been killed in Turkiye so far this year, compared with 462 last year.

In the mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir, around 300 women and political figures took part in a rally, unfurling banners in Turkish and Kurdish reading: “Femicides are political” and “In revolt against state-sanctioned male violence that threatens our lives.”

“Now is the time for women, through our own strength and free will,” protesters chanted.

- Nationwide demos -

Images of demonstrations in several other cities, including the western city of Izmir, were also shared on social media.

Turkish media said there were calls for demonstrations in support of women and LGBTQ people in around 30 locations across Turkiye, from the Black Sea city of Trabzon and the western city of Eskisehir to the Mediterranean port city of Mersin in the south.

In 2021, Turkiye withdrew from the Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence.

Known as the Istanbul Convention, the treaty commits signatory states to investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of violence against women.

Feminist organizations say the number of women’s deaths classified as “suspicious” or as “suicides” has increased since the withdrawal.