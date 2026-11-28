BEIRUT: Israeli military warnings to Lebanese fishermen to stay clear of its naval forces and military vessels have fueled fears that Israel is seeking to extend its planned maritime buffer zone into parts of Lebanon’s territorial waters off the southern coast.

Israeli accusations

The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of using civilian fishing boats as cover for intelligence operations, citing information it said it had obtained during interrogations of military operatives active near the maritime border.

It said Hezbollah was sending operatives aboard fishing boats to approach Israeli forces in what it called the “maritime security zone in southern Lebanon” to photograph naval forces and gather intelligence.

The military urged Lebanese residents and fishermen operating in the area to “exercise extreme caution, refrain from entering areas where Israeli forces are deployed or operating, and stay away from military vessels operating in the area.”

A maritime ‘Yellow Line’

Maj. Gen. Abdul Rahman Shehaitly said the warnings could be laying the groundwork for Israel to propose a buffer zone in Lebanese waters during upcoming talks, mirroring the arrangements it seeks to enforce along the “Yellow Line” on land while retaining the right to patrol the area.

“Israel has long advocated establishing a buffer zone off-limits to everyone while retaining the right to patrol it,” Shehaitly told Asharq Al-Awsat. “It appears intent on establishing a similar zone at sea, modeled on the area it has demarcated with the Yellow Line on land, while retaining the right to conduct naval patrols.”

“All this is laying the groundwork for raising the issue in upcoming talks, with Israel proposing arrangements for the yellow zone on land and similar measures at sea within Lebanese waters,” he added.

Shehaitly suggested the maritime buffer zone could stretch along the coast between Mansouri and Naqoura, citing repeated Israeli strikes in the area.

Three-kilometer security zone

Retired Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassin also said the warnings could herald the establishment of a maritime buffer zone off Lebanon’s southern coast, adjacent to areas Israel occupies on land, without amounting to a naval blockade.

“The Israelis are warning fishermen against approaching areas occupied by their forces, from Naqoura to the outskirts of Bayyada, on the pretext of possible espionage,” Yassin told Asharq Al-Awsat.

“They are also warning them to stay away from military vessels, potentially making fishermen targets on suspicion of conducting reconnaissance for Hezbollah.”

Yassin said that when Israeli forces take up positions along the coast, they seek to establish a security perimeter extending some three kilometers out to sea, barring access to their forces and the areas they occupy.

“They may eventually draw a line at sea and prohibit anyone from crossing it,” he added.

Buffer zone, not a blockade

Yassin drew a distinction between a maritime buffer zone and a naval blockade.

“A naval blockade is different. It would require Israeli military boats to deploy along the entire Lebanese coast, intercept ships bound for Lebanese ports, inspect them and carry out checks. What we are discussing now is the possibility of a maritime buffer zone,” he said.

Yassin stressed that Israel had yet to establish such a zone and was, for now, only issuing warnings against approaching its forces.

“It could establish a maritime buffer zone off its coastal military positions, extending some three kilometers out to sea and barring fishermen, swimmers and others from entering,” he said.

“I believe it could stretch from Naqoura to Bayyada, covering about 12 kilometers, with a possible northward extension toward Qoleileh, bringing it to 15 kilometers.”

Yassin noted that the coastline between Naqoura and Bayyada was already inaccessible, but Israel could draw a line at sea off its coastal military positions, extending toward Qoleileh to create a maritime buffer zone.