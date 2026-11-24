QASSIM, Saudi Arabia: Motorsport attention turns to the Qassim region, which will host the 2026 Qassim Baja Toyota Rally from Dec. 2-5.

The event marks the third and final round of the Saudi Toyota Championship Baja, with Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah set to battle for the season title.

The rally will be held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the owner of the championship, and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the championship’s official partner.

Following two rounds in which Al-Rajhi and Al-Attiyah each claimed a victory, the title battle now moves to Qassim. Al-Attiyah won the opening round in Hail before Al-Rajhi secured victory in Jeddah, setting up a decisive encounter between two of desert rallying’s leading drivers as the championship reaches its final round.

The rally programme begins on Dec. 2, with administrative checks and technical scrutineering for participating teams to ensure compliance with entry requirements and applicable regulations. Drivers and team managers will also attend a briefing with the organizing committee to review instructions for the rally stages.

The next day, a pre-event press conference will highlight competitors’ preparations and expectations ahead of the championship finale. The ceremonial start will take place later that day, featuring drivers and co-drivers across the various categories.

Competitive action will begin on Dec. 4 with the first special stage, testing drivers’ and co-drivers’ abilities to navigate Qassim’s challenging terrain. Competitors will aim to secure strong results as they seek to improve their positions in the final championship standings.

The rally will conclude on Saturday, Dec. 5, with the second special stage, which will determine the final-round results and overall championship standings. Technical procedures and confirmation of the official results will follow, before the prize-giving ceremony honors the rally winners and season champions across the various categories.

Qassim’s varied terrain and challenging routes will play an important role in the competition, testing not only drivers’ speed, but also navigational accuracy, vehicle management and decision-making throughout the special stages. These factors could prove decisive in determining the season champion.

The rally also forms part of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s efforts to expand motorsport across the Kingdom, support sports tourism and showcase the natural landscapes of host regions, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.