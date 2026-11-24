RIYADH: Saudi Arabia approved SR1.39 trillion ($370.7 billion) in spending for 2027, with the budget projecting a narrower deficit and an economic rebound supported by recovering oil activity and continued non-oil growth.

Revenue is estimated at SR1.2 trillion, with a deficit of SR190.56 billion, equivalent to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product, according to the Saudi Press Agency and the official budget statement.

The Cabinet approved the budget at a meeting in Riyadh on Nov. 24 chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Economic reforms and supportive policies have expanded the Kingdom’s economic base and enhanced its competitiveness, with real GDP growth in non-oil activities estimated at 2.5 percent in 2026, the crown prince said in remarks accompanying the budget announcement.

The Public Investment Fund will continue developing strategic and promising sectors, strengthening partnerships with the private sector, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and expanding investment opportunities in domestic and international markets, he added.

The third phase of Saudi Vision 2030 will build on reforms and achievements from previous phases, focusing on expanding development opportunities, investing in national talent and building a more diversified and competitive economy with benefits extending beyond 2030, the crown prince said.

Growth outlook

The budget statement forecasts real GDP growth of 10.9 percent in 2027, following an estimated contraction of 2.1 percent in 2026.

The projected recovery reflects a rebound in oil activities and continued momentum in the non-oil economy.

Despite prevailing circumstances and geopolitical developments, Saudi Arabia's real GDP contracted by only 1.9 percent through the third quarter of 2026, according to the budget statement.

The decline was driven by a 14.6 percent contraction in oil activities, while non-oil activities grew by 1.8 percent year on year over the same period.

Non-oil activities accounted for a record 57.7 percent of GDP, reflecting the Kingdom’s economic diversification and reduced overall dependence on oil.

Real GDP from government activities declined by 0.1 percent during the period.

Speaking at the government press conference accompanying the budget announcement, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the resilience of the non-oil economy.

“Despite the decline in overall GDP, non-oil GDP has managed to remain positive and perform strongly, despite all of this year's challenges, considering what happened over the past nine months,” he said.

In a post on X, Al-Jadaan said the final budget statement demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s ability to balance its response to current developments with its long-term objectives, drawing on economic and fiscal reforms, infrastructure development and expanding non-oil activities.

At the press conference, Al-Jadaan also highlighted continued growth in banking activity and stable non-performing loans.

“Despite all the challenges, we have not seen any increase in the level of non-performing loans, which have remained stable at less than 1 percent.”

Spending and financing priorities

Updated estimates put 2026 spending at SR1.44 trillion and revenue at SR1.19 trillion, with a deficit of SR245 billion, or 4.9 percent of GDP.

For 2027, operating expenditure is budgeted at SR1.214 trillion and capital expenditure at SR178 billion. The government plans to continue priority projects and national strategies while improving spending efficiency and directing resources towards activities with the strongest economic and social returns.

The statement identifies investment in infrastructure, transport, education and health among its priorities, alongside improving services for citizens and residents and ensuring social support reaches eligible groups.

Tax revenue is projected to reach SR414 billion in 2027, up 4.5 percent from the estimated SR397 billion in 2026.

The increase is expected to be supported by economic growth, improving non-oil activity and continued development of tax administration.

Public debt is forecast to reach SR1.92 trillion by the end of 2027, equivalent to 35.9 percent of GDP.

The government plans to use domestic and international financing to cover the deficit and repay maturing principal, while expanding project and infrastructure financing and the use of export credit agencies.

Government reserves held at the Saudi Central Bank are projected to remain at SR399 billion in 2027.