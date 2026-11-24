LONDON: Israeli forces on Tuesday carried out airstrikes and fired artillery and machine guns across southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported, in the latest attacks in a military campaign that has continued despite the US-mediated framework agreement reached in June.

Airstrikes hit Touline and Qantara in the Marjayoun district, while Israeli forces fired machine guns toward the Salouqi and Hujeir valleys, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli forces also struck homes and buildings in Touline and nearby Qabrikha early on Tuesday, according to L’Orient Today. Both villages lie outside the Israeli-occupied “buffer zone,” the newspaper reported, citing its correspondent in the region.

Initial reports indicated no injuries from the first strikes on Touline. Ambulances arrived after a strike hit a house in Qabrikha, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone had been wounded or killed.

The municipality confirmed that a house on the village’s outskirts had been hit, and reiterated that journalists were barred from entering the targeted area without prior authorization, citing residents’ safety.

In the Nabatiyeh district, an airstrike hit the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit, while heavy artillery fire struck near Scout City, the NNA reported. Shelling also hit the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya and areas around Mayfadoun.

Artillery fire extended across the Bint Jbeil district, striking Wadi Al-Houjeir, the outskirts of Ghandourieh, Beit Yahoun, Baraachit and Haddatha, according to Lebanese media reports. Heavy drone activity was reported overhead.

Farther west, shelling targeted Mansouri, Majdal Zoun and the Zibqine valley in the Tyre district.

The attacks were the latest in an Israeli campaign that began on March 2 and has continued despite the June agreement, which calls for Israeli forces to withdraw from areas they occupy and for the Lebanese army to deploy there and take responsibility for security.

Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of obstructing the agreement’s implementation through continued airstrikes, demolitions and bulldozing operations, as well as its failure to complete the withdrawal.

Israel says it will not withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed and no longer poses a threat. The Iran-backed group, in turn, has refused to surrender its weapons while Israeli troops remain in the country, and has ruled out discussing disarmament before they leave.