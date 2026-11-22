JEDDAH: More than 300 classic and rare vehicles took part in the three-day Classic Cars Festival at Al-Ramis Project in Al-Awamiyah, Qatif, which concluded on Saturday as part of the General Entertainment Authority’s Qatif Calendar 2026, attracting collectors and enthusiasts from across the Kingdom.

The festival provided visitors with an experience that brought together a passion for automobiles and heritage.

The festival attracted not only classic car enthusiasts from the Eastern Province, but also visitors from the western region of the country, including a group from Makkah that brought around 37 classic and rare vehicles to Qatif for the fourth consecutive year.

The group also established a dedicated gathering space, known as the Western Region Majlis, at which those participating and visitors could meet, exchange experiences and share their passion for vintage automobiles.

Speaking about their participation, Mohammed Skait, who traveled from Makkah, said the group had brought vehicles from different classic and rare categories.

He said their participation at Qatif had started with a smaller number of vehicles before gradually expanding.

Among Skait’s classics was a 1993 Honda Super Cub 70, a motorcycle.

Beyond the impressive collection of vintage vehicles, the festival brought together personal stories, family memories and a shared passion for preserving automotive heritage.

For Ahmed Ghazawi, one of the participants, a 1989 Chevrolet Caprice was much more than a classic car. It was a treasured reminder of his late father, whose vehicle he inherited and carefully restored to keep a family memory alive.

Ghazawi said the car originally belonged to his father before it came into his possession. He then restored it, renewing both its interior and exterior, bringing it back to life.

Displaying the vehicle at the festival gave him an opportunity to preserve a piece of his family’s history while sharing his father’s memory with fellow enthusiasts.

Visitors from the Makkah Region traveled to attend the festival. Among them was Abdulaziz Al-Sufyani, who came from Taif specifically to see the collection, describing the event as an outstanding initiative.

He praised the idea and the variety of vehicles on display, saying the three-day duration was generally suitable but could be extended to accommodate participants and visitors traveling long distances with their classic cars.

Al-Sufyani said a longer exhibition would allow more time to enjoy the event.

Mohammed Al-Sharif, from Makkah, was visiting the festival for a second year and praised the exhibition and called for an extension of its duration.

He noted that many visitors came from outside the Eastern Province, making additional days beneficial for those traveling from other regions.

The festival also featured a collection of sports cars, attracting enthusiasts interested in the history of motorsport and automotive engineering.

Among the highlights were classic Porsche models, known for their association with endurance racing and rally competitions, alongside Japanese sports cars that have earned a special place among collectors.

These included models such as the Datsun 240Z and 280ZX from the 1970s, the Nissan 300ZX Z31 from the 1980s and the 300ZX Z32 from the 1990s, as well as the 180SX.

The Toyota Supra also featured among the Japanese sports cars on display.

The gathering was about more than displaying beautifully restored vehicles. It provided an opportunity to preserve automotive heritage, reconnect with memories and share a passion that brought together enthusiasts across generations and regions of the Kingdom.