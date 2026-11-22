RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre recorded 118 percent growth in robotic surgeries over three years, rising from 771 procedures in 2022 to 1,685 in 2025, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The growth reflects wider use of the technology in complex procedures, including organ transplants, cardiac surgery and brain tumor removal, allowing more precise interventions with less surgical trauma.

The 2025 total was up 23 percent from 1,370 procedures in 2024. Since introducing robotic surgery in 2003, the center has expanded its use from assisting surgeons with delicate tasks to enabling highly complex operations that once required larger incisions.

Key milestones include three world firsts: a fully robotic liver transplant, a fully robotic heart transplant performed without opening the chest, and the robotic removal of a tumor inside the skull.

The outcomes are equally significant. The center’s robotic cardiac surgery program recorded a 98 percent patient survival rate across 400 procedures from its launch in 2019 through mid-2024.

Its expertise also extends to living donor transplantation, with more than 1,600 robotic procedures to remove part of a donor’s liver for transplant — the highest number worldwide.

In 2026, the center expanded its use of the single-port robot, which allows surgeons to perform certain procedures through one incision rather than several. It performed 109 such procedures in the first nine months of the year, including liver transplants and living donor surgeries, and the world’s first series of single-port robotic living donor liver resections.

Recovery is faster, too, with 96 percent of kidney donors discharged within 24 hours, demonstrating the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, the SPA reported.

The hospital ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. Brand Finance also named it the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for 2026.

It is also listed in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026, World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027.