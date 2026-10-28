DUBAI: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi was received by Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday, as the two countries seek to strengthen political, economic and security cooperation.

Al-Sharaa said Syria was committed to achieving the highest levels of cooperation with Iraq, while Al-Zaidi said the two countries were working to strengthen security cooperation, coordinate regional positions and develop their partnership across various fields.

The two leaders are holding talks on bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation, followed by an expanded meeting of their delegations to discuss joint initiatives serving the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

Ahead of the visit, Al-Sharaa said Syria and Iraq had a historic opportunity to deepen ties, strengthen state institutions and build strong economies capable of protecting their shared interests.

In an interview with Iraq’s Dijlah TV on Tuesday, Al-Sharaa highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, water and transport, describing Syria as a strategic gateway for Iraq to the Mediterranean and Western markets.

He called for linking Iraq’s Grand Faw Port to Syria’s Tartus Port and improving land transport routes connecting the two countries with regional markets. Trade and transport between Syria and Iraq have grown rapidly over the past six to seven months, with more than 100,000 transit trucks and 40,000 import and export trucks crossing between the countries, he said.

Al-Sharaa also highlighted plans to expand energy cooperation, including oil pipeline projects, refinery development and the rehabilitation of related infrastructure. He said rebuilding pipelines to Syria’s Baniyas port would benefit both countries, adding that Iraqi investment in Syria had already begun in sectors including cement.

On political and security issues, Al-Sharaa urged support for Al-Zaidi’s efforts to combat corruption and ensure that weapons remain under state control. He added that decisions on war and peace should rest with the state and that military and security institutions should operate under a unified legal framework.

The Syrian president also said the two countries should work together to address shared water and agricultural challenges, improve food production and facilitate travel between their populations.

Al-Sharaa said the two peoples had endured decades of war, sectarian conflict and authoritarian rule, calling for closer cooperation to promote stability, economic development and the eventual return of refugees.

He also confirmed that discussions had taken place with Iraqi judicial officials over detainees transferred to Baghdad by coalition forces. The two sides had agreed to develop a program to assess the cases, including those of Syrian nationals who may be eligible to return to Syria, he said.