MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday called on Armenia to make a “choice” between its EU ambitions and a membership in a Russia-led alliance ahead of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s talks in Moscow next week.

Russia has warned the former Soviet republic against joining the EU while remaining in the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in the past.

But Pashinyan, speaking on Thursday ahead of his December 3 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ruled out abandoning a pro-Western shift.

Armenia’s “orientation toward the European Union and, at the same time, the desire to continue the integration process within the framework of the EEU do not correlate with each other,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

“The desire, in economic terms, to sit on two chairs at once must either be confirmed or refuted by making some kind of choice,” Peskov said.

Peskov said the issue would be “the key item on the agenda” of Putin’s meeting with Pashinyan.

Earlier this month, Pashinyan said Yerevan plans to formally apply for EU membership by 2028.

The Russian-led EEU is expected to discuss the possible suspension of Armenia’s membership in December.

Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, still wields substantial influence over the small Caucasus country.

Peskov said “the issue of our base will be raised” during the Putin-Pashinyan meeting.

“This base is a very important element in ensuring security and stability in the region. It will certainly be interesting here to hear the position of the Armenian side,” he said.

On Thursday, Pashinyan repeated plans to gradually end Armenia’s decades-long reliance on Russian border guards, who patrol its frontiers with Turkiye and Iran.

Armenia’s relations with Moscow deteriorated sharply after Yerevan accused Russia of failing to protect it against its longtime foe Azerbaijan.