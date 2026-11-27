RIYADH: More than 100 winners were honored at the 2026 MENA Effie Awards on Thursday evening in Riyadh, bringing together marketing, advertising and communications professionals from across the Middle East and North Africa to celebrate campaigns that delivered measurable business results.

Held at Saraj Venue’s Diamond Hall as part of the seventh edition of Riyadh Season, the 17th edition of the awards recognized achievements across more than 50 categories, with winners selected from over 750 entries by a panel of marketing and communications experts.

Organized by NordStella, the ceremony brought together brand representatives, agency executives and creative professionals at a time when regional uncertainty has led to the postponement or rescheduling of several industry events.

Despite these challenges, organizers reported an increase in submissions compared with the previous year, while more than 1,000 industry professionals were expected to attend the sold-out ceremony.

Speaking to Arab News, Sahar Rafique, managing director of NordStella, highlighted the significance of bringing the regional marketing community together under challenging circumstances.

“Tonight’s awards are extremely meaningful because (the event) has still taken place in a time where things are very uncertain,” she said.

“We’ve still seen people come here, brands and agencies come together.”

Rafique emphasized that the ceremony was not only about recognizing successful campaigns but also about acknowledging the commitment of the individuals and organizations behind them.

Describing the Effie Awards as “the Oscars for the marketing and advertising industry,” she explained that the competition spans business, industry and specialty categories, reflecting the different disciplines involved in developing successful marketing campaigns.

Unlike advertising competitions that primarily recognize creative execution, the Effie Awards place greater emphasis on the ability of campaigns to achieve specific objectives, examining strategy, consumer insights, execution and measurable outcomes.

Founded in New York in 1968, the Effie Awards have expanded to more than 125 markets worldwide, with 60 international programs and a global network of about 25,000 judges.

Since its introduction to the MENA region in 2009, the competition has welcomed more than 20,000 industry professionals, recognized 1,500 winners and involved over 2,500 marketing experts in the judging process across its previous 16 editions, according to organizers.

Among those celebrating at Thursday’s ceremony was Rawan Yaqub, of Publicis Groupe, who highlighted the international recognition that Saudi marketing campaigns are increasingly receiving.

Yaqub told Arab News that the team had secured three awards during the evening, building on its earlier success at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“Very happy, very excited, very honored,” she said about attending the ceremony in Saudi Arabia.

She also expressed pride in hosting the regional competition in the Kingdom, emphasizing the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the local marketing industry to an international audience.

Earlier this year, Publicis KSA and Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East secured two Cannes Lions for Saudia’s “Let It Fly” campaign, winning a silver award in the Outdoor category and a bronze award in the Direct category.

The campaign addressed travelers’ needs through an initiative involving baggage stickers that increased luggage allowances, demonstrating how consumer insights could be translated into practical solutions.

The Riyadh ceremony comes amid growing recognition of Saudi Arabia’s marketing and advertising sector, with international agencies and local creative teams developing campaigns that compete on both regional and global platforms.

In June, NordStella, in partnership with Effie Worldwide, also announced the launch of a dedicated Saudi edition of the Effie Awards, designed to recognize marketing effectiveness within the Kingdom and provide a platform for campaigns addressing the local market.

The inclusion of the MENA Effie Awards in Riyadh Season also reflects the expanding scope of the annual festival beyond entertainment, incorporating professional gatherings that bring together international businesses, creative talent and industry leaders.

For the region’s marketing community, Thursday’s ceremony provided an opportunity to reconnect, exchange experiences and recognize work at a time when businesses face changing consumer behavior and increasing pressure to demonstrate returns on marketing investments.

The evening highlighted an increasingly important distinction in the advertising industry, that success is measured not only by how much attention a campaign attracts, but also by its ability to translate creativity into meaningful results.