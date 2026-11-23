Turkish intelligence announced Monday that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group has withdrawn from 14 more bases in northern Iraq, marking a major boost to an emerging peace deal with Turkiye.

State media reported the withdrawal as part of a process aimed at ending decades of conflict.

The bases, located in the mountainous Hakurk region, one of the militants’ main rear bases at the junction of Iraq, Turkiye, and Iran, were “evacuated” on November 18. The defense ministry stated, “caves and shelters in these areas would be rendered unusable,” according to Anadolu state news agency, citing Turkey’s MIT intelligence service.

Withdrawal from rebel bases is a vital component of the peace process between the PKK and the government, aiming to end violence that has left over 50,000 dead. “Concrete, verifiable developments” showed progress, with many critical milestones passed, according to security sources.

Ankara enacted a bill two months ago offering limited amnesty to PKK militants, a pivotal step in the peace talks that began two years ago. The National Security Council (MGK) is expected to formally confirm the disarmament and dissolution of the PKK, pending its next meeting, which is anticipated to occur Friday.

The process is coordinated under a board including four sub-committees, one of which focuses on disarmament with the inclusion of Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK’s jailed founder. Ocalan, who was recently moved to a new detention area on Imrali prison island, has been influential in steering the peace efforts from prison. DEM party MPs visited him recently, where he described the current developments as a “threshold” with significant implications.

The law passed in August made no stipulations about Ocalan’s future, although his call last year led the PKK to disband in May, with militants symbolically destroying weapons in northern Iraq two months thereafter.