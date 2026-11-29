ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Sunday they carried out 723 strikes against Houthi positions across multiple fronts, killing or wounding 123 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroying or disabling 72 vehicles and other combat assets.

A Yemeni military spokesperson said in a statement that the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, targeting Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements, vehicles, mortar sites and weapons depots.

The strikes included 36 airstrikes, 612 field artillery attacks, 57 drone strikes and 18 rocket launcher attacks, according to the statement. They hit Houthi positions, troop gatherings, reinforcements and fortifications.

The fighting spanned the Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf, Lahj, Abyan, Al-Dhale', Shabwa, Yafa' and Midi fronts, the statement said.

It said government troops, backed by local fighters and by warplanes and drones, hit weapons emplacements, missile launch platforms and a workshop used to assemble drone parts.

The forces also said they shot down several Houthi drones.

The military also accused the Houthis of attacks on civilians. The spokesperson said a projectile dropped by a drone hit a road on Thirty Street in Taiz, killing three people, including a 10-year-old child, and wounding another.

He added that a woman was wounded by shrapnel from mortar shells fired on the villages of Al-Aqrud in Sabr.

The armed forces said they remained committed to international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.