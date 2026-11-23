LONDON: Palestinian emergency medical workers in the West Bank have been facing escalating violence, including assaults, threats and obstruction, by Israeli soldiers and settlers since Oct. 7, 2023, Physicians for Human Rights Israel said on Monday.

“Since Oct. 7, we have witnessed a dangerous escalation,” said Imran Anati, an author of a report by the organization. “It is no longer just the road to the hospital that is blocked — the people trying to save lives are being targeted.”

In a statement received by Arab News, Anati said the group’s testimonies show soldiers and settlers attacking emergency responders and keeping them from wounded patients, “even when every minute can mean the difference between life and death.”

He added: “These are not isolated incidents, but a systematic assault on Palestinian emergency medical care for which Israel bears responsibility.”

The report, “To Reach, To Treat, To Survive: Israel’s Attacks on Ambulances, Paramedics and Emergency Medical Care in the West Bank,” draws on 25 in-depth interviews with paramedics, medics and emergency medical volunteers in the Nablus area.

Responders once faced mainly delays and restrictions at military checkpoints, the interviewees said. Now they say they are targeted even when clearly identifiable as medical personnel.

They describe physical assaults, threats at gunpoint, verbal abuse, humiliating searches and being blocked from reaching wounded or seriously ill patients. Some said they had to keep treating patients while facing threats and violence themselves.

One paramedic from the Burqa area near Nablus said soldiers stopped him from reaching a wounded man nearby.

“I was standing close to the wounded man. I could have reached him easily, but the soldiers stopped me,” he said. “He lay there bleeding until he died. Only then did they leave, and we were able to reach him.”

The report’s figures point to a sharp rise in such incidents. Those affecting healthcare climbed from 93 in 2022 to 422 in 2024.

The World Health Organization recorded 928 attacks on healthcare in the West Bank between Oct. 7, 2023, and December 2025. They killed 36 Palestinians and injured 178 others. They also affected 218 health facilities, 22 mobile clinics and 635 ambulances.

Movement restrictions have grown as well. According to PHRI, the number of obstacles across the West Bank have risen about 44 percent, from 642 in June 2023 to 925 in December 2025.

Ambulance crews said gates at village entrances are among the biggest barriers.

“After Oct. 7, the complications increased because of the rise in checkpoints, the increase in gates installed at the checkpoints, permanent closures,” one ambulance driver told PHRI. “Every village has a gate.”

He said: “A settler or soldier comes and locks the gate. Ambulance vehicles get held up — whether at checkpoints, during interventions, or at the gates.”

The driver said some villages have been cut off entirely. He named Marda and Duma, and said others, including Aqraba and Qusra, are abnormally isolated. When the Yatma gate was closed, he said, villages including Qaryut, Jalud, Talfit and Qabalan were locked down.

Another ambulance driver, Fayez Abdel Jabbar, said the delays were often deliberate.

“For them (Israeli authorities), there are no red lines. It doesn’t matter whether this is an ambulance, or whether the condition is critical or urgent,” he said. “In 90 percent of cases, when they see you’re rushing with a critical patient, they try to delay you even more.”

A trip to the hospital that should take 20 or 30 minutes now takes “an hour, an hour and a quarter,” he said.

The violence has also taken a psychological toll. Most interviewees reported anxiety, exhaustion and sleep disturbances, and all 25 said they were constantly on edge, fearing they could be stopped, attacked or kept from patients.

“For me, every phone call means taking a risk,” one ambulance driver said. “And every time I leave home, there’s a chance I won’t come back.”

Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, after a Hamas-led attack in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. Israel’s campaign has since killed more than 74,736 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Violence in the West Bank has also surged since October 2023, with at least 1,119 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers, according to data from the Palestinian Health Ministry. UN figures count at least 1,143 Palestinians killed, including 263 children, and 13,300 injured from Oct. 7, 2023, to Oct. 9, 2026.