French president announces new push for EU defense

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the annual French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2018
AP
  • Macron was making a speech aimed at setting the roadmap of French diplomacy for the year to come
  • Macron said “it’s up to us” to guarantee Europe’s security and therefore its sovereignty
Updated 27 August 2018
AP
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new push for European defense project, saying the continent’s security shouldn’t rely on the US
In a speech to French ambassadors in Paris on Monday, Macron said “it’s up to us” to guarantee Europe’s security and therefore its sovereignty. 
He said discussions on defense cooperation should include all European countries and Russia, on condition progress is made with Moscow on Ukraine.
Macron was making a speech aimed at setting the roadmap of French diplomacy for the year to come.

Moroccan star arrested in France over alleged rape

Updated 27 August 2018
AP
  • Saad Lamjarred is being held in police custody on suspicion of committing a rape in the town of Saint-Tropez
  • Lamjarred was previously arrested in October 2016 for having assaulted a French woman
Updated 27 August 2018
AP
0

PARIS: A French prosecutor said Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred is being held in police custody on suspicion of committing a rape in the town of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.
Draguignan prosecutor’s office said Lamjarred, 33, was arrested on Sunday, without providing details.
Police custody for rape-related cases can last up to 48 hours.
Lamjarred was previously arrested in October 2016 for having assaulted a French woman in a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysee avenue. He was charged with aggravated rape and assault.
The case has not been brought to trial yet.
Lamjarred is well known on the Arab pop music scene. His video “Lm3allem” has over 650 million views on Youtube.
King Mohammed VI awarded him Morocco’s highest national honor in 2015.

