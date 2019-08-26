You are here

G7 pledges millions to help fight Amazon fires

Firefighters try to take control of the amazon jungle fire. (AFP)
BIARRITZ, France: The G7 has agreed to spend €20 million euros ($22 million) on the Amazon, mainly to send fire-fighting aircraft to tackle the huge blazes engulfing many parts of the world’s biggest rainforest, the presidents of France and Chile announced Monday.
The G7 club — comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — has also agreed to support a medium-term reforestation plan which will be unveiled at the UN in September, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Chile’s Sebastian Pinera said at the G7 summit in southwest France.
Brazil would have to agree to any reforestation plan, as would indigenous communities living in the Amazon.
The initiative was announced after G7 leaders meeting in the resort of Biarritz held talks on the environment, focusing on the record number of fires destroying chunks of the Amazon.
Macron had declared the situation in the Amazon region an “international crisis” and made it one of the summit’s priorities.
He has threatened to block a huge new trade deal between the EU and Latin America unless Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, takes serious steps to protect the forest from logging and mining.

“We must respond to the call of the forest which is burning today in the Amazon,” Macron said Monday.
Nearly 80,000 forest fires have been detected in Brazil since the beginning of the year, a little over half in the massive Amazon basin.
Bolsonaro has lashed out at Macron over his criticism and suggested that NGOs could be setting the fires to embarrass him — without giving any evidence to back the claim.
But at the weekend he finally caved into international pressure to save a region crucial for maintaining a stable global climate, deploying two aircraft to douse the fires and authorizing the army to help tackle the blazes.
Speaking in Biarritz, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said new planting was needed “to preserve this universal heritage, which is absolutely essential for the well-being of the world’s population.”
He said that the issue would be discussed during the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty, rape trial delayed to January

NEW YORK: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Monday to a new indictment as his upcoming criminal trial was pushed back to January, in a case where prosecutors have accused him of rape and predatory sexual assault.
Weinstein, 67, entered his plea in a New York state court in Manhattan, where his trial was delayed by four months, to Jan. 6, 2020. He had faced a Sept. 9 trial date.
The new indictment accuses Weinstein of two counts of predatory sexual assault, stemming from alleged assaults against two women, in 2006 and 2013. Those charges are essentially the same as those in the previous indictment against Weinstein, and prosecutors moved Monday to consolidate the two cases.
However, the new indictment also comes with a disclosure that a third woman will be called to testify that Weinstein raped her in 1993 to bolster the prosecutors' case. Weinstein cannot be charged directly with raping that woman, actress Annabella Sciorra, because the statute of limitations has run out.
New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, had previously ruled that Sciorra could not testify because the grand jury that returned the earlier indictment had not heard any evidence about her alleged rape.


"I commend Annabella for her willingness to take the stand and answer questions under oath," Sciorra's lawyer, Gloria Allred, said in a statement on Monday.
Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers, said after the hearing that Weinstein would seek to dismiss the new indictment, calling the case "weak."
Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, he has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in the earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could face a life sentence if convicted.
The two women in the earlier indictment are among roughly 70 who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.
Lawyers for Weinstein have asked that the trial be moved, perhaps to Suffolk County on Long Island or to Albany County upstate, because intense media scrutiny in New York City would make it impossible for him to get a fair trial there, according to a court filing. 

