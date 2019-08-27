You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh court orders ‘virgin’ removed from marriage cert
﻿

Bangladesh court orders ‘virgin’ removed from marriage cert

First time Bangladeshi voters take a selfie after casting their vote at a polling station in Dhaka on December 30, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Bangladesh court orders ‘virgin’ removed from marriage cert

  • Bangladesh is the world’s third-largest Muslim majority nation and nearly 90 percent of its 168 million population are Muslims
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

DHAKA: The word “virgin” must be removed from Muslim marriage certificates in Bangladesh, the country’s top court has said, a landmark verdict after campaigners challenged the “humiliating and discriminatory” term.
Under the South Asian country’s Muslim marriage laws, a bride has to select one of three options on the certificate — whether she is a Kumari (virgin), a widow or divorced.
In a brief verdict on Sunday, the court ordered the government to remove the term and replace it with “unmarried,” deputy attorney general Amit Talukder told AFP.
The court is expected to publish its full verdict by October, with the changes to the certificate expected to come into effect then.
“It is a landmark verdict,” Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, a lawyer for the groups which filed the case challenging the term in 2014, told AFP on Monday.
Rights groups have long criticized the term — used in certificates since they were introduced in 1961 — saying it is “humiliating and discriminatory,” and that it breaches the privacy of the woman getting married.
The judgment also ordered authorities to introduce the options “unmarried, widower or divorced” for the groom on the certificate.
Bangladesh is the world’s third-largest Muslim majority nation and nearly 90 percent of its 168 million population are Muslims.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

0
World
Bangladesh police shoot dead two Rohingya in refugee camp
Special 0
World
Bangladesh prepares for Rohingya repatriations

Australian writer arrested in China on suspicion of espionage

Yang Hengjun. (Twitter)
Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

Australian writer arrested in China on suspicion of espionage

Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

SYDNEY: An Australian academic has been arrested in China on suspicion of “espionage,” foreign minister Marise Payne said Tuesday, in a development sure to deepen tensions between the two countries.
Yang Hengjun had been held in Beijing for several months without charge, but Payne said the author and scholar had been formally arrested on 23 August.
Yang, an outspoken pro-democracy activist, was detained in January shortly after making a rare return to China from the United States.
“If Dr. Yang is being held for his political beliefs, he should be released,” Payne said, expressing concern about “harsh conditions.” “We expect, that basic standards of justice and procedural fairness are met.”
China’s near silence about Yang’s fate and the refusal to grant consular access has been a point of friction in relations that have markedly deteriorated in recent months.
There is a growing concern in Australia about Beijing’s influence on domestic politics and growing military clout in the Pacific.
On Monday, an official corruption inquiry heard that a well-connected Chinese property developer delivered Aus$100,000 in cash to the opposition Labour Party’s headquarters before a 2015 election.
The man, Huang Xiangmo, was effectively banned from returning to Australia in February.
Australia has traditionally been keen to avoid friction with its biggest trading partner, but Payne’s statement was unusually strongly worded.
“Dr. Yang has been held in Beijing in harsh conditions without charge for more than seven months,” she said.
“Since that time, China has not explained the reasons for Dr. Yang’s detention, nor has it allowed him access to his lawyers or family visits.”
Payne said she had raised the case five times with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in person and via letters.
Yang had initially been held in “residential surveillance at a designated location” before being moved to “criminal detention,” his lawyer told AFP.
 

Topics: China Australia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
0
Business & Economy
US exports to lobster-loving China go off cliff amid tariffs

Latest updates

Israeli drone strikes on Lebanon ‘equal to declaration of war,’ Aoun tells UN
0
Bangladesh court orders ‘virgin’ removed from marriage cert
0
Australian writer arrested in China on suspicion of espionage
0
Saudi Arabia, UAE urge new talks on Yemen
0
Buckle up, the world’s fastest roller coaster is coming to Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.