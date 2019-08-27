You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lankan Islamic clerics seek clarity on face veil ban
﻿

Sri Lankan Islamic clerics seek clarity on face veil ban

Clerics are wary of the Muslim community being targeted again for violence, as it was in the aftermath of April’s Easter Sunday attacks. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 August 2019
AP

Sri Lankan Islamic clerics seek clarity on face veil ban

  • Clerics are wary of the Muslim community being targeted again for violence
  • Emergency rule had been extended each month until last week, when Sirisena allowed the law to lapse
Updated 27 August 2019
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Islamic clerics in Sri Lanka asked Muslim women on Tuesday to continue to avoid wearing face veils until the government clarifies whether they are once again allowed now that emergency rule has ended four months after a string of suicide bomb attacks.
Clerics are wary of the Muslim community being targeted again for violence, as it was in the aftermath of April’s Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 260 people, said Fazil Farook, spokesman for All Ceylon Jammiyyathul Ulama, Sri Lanka’s largest group of Islamic clerics. Two local radical Muslim groups have been blamed for the attacks.
Farook urged Muslim women not to rush into wearing their veils again.
“They have managed in the past and we are asking them to do it the same way,” Farook said adding some women have refused to come in public without covering their faces because they had accustomed to it.
After the Easter attacks on three churches and three tourist hotels, Sri Lanka’s government brought the country under emergency rule, giving sweeping search, arrest and detention powers to the military and police. President Maithripala Sirisena also used the emergency law to issue a decree banning covering faces in all manners, including face veils.
Emergency rule had been extended each month until last week, when Sirisena allowed the law to lapse. He issued a separate order allowing the military to maintain peace.
In the wake of the Easter attacks, gangs mostly from majority Sinhalese community attacked mosques and Muslim-owned shops, killing at least one person. Muslims also were subjected to hate speech in public and on social media.
Farook said clerics were asking the Muslim community to remain calm.
“(Think of) what happened in the past and don’t allow racial elements to take things to another level,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka SRI LANKA ATTACKS Islam Islamic issues

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka ends emergency four months after Easter attacks
0
World
Sri Lanka attacks boost feared ex-official’s bid for power

Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires: govt

Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

Brazil rejects G7 aid to fight Amazon fires: govt

  • Brazilian official said the G7 money could be more “more relevant to reforest Europe”
  • Brazil was intending to accept the funding but changed course after a ministerial meeting
Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

BRASÍLIA: Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of “his home and his colonies.”
“We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe,” Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website.
Lorenzoni was referring to a $20 million pledge made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blaze.
“Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site. What does he intend to teach our country?” He continued, referring to the fire in April that devastated the Notre-Dame cathedral.
The presidency later confirmed the comments to AFP.
Brazilian environment Minister Ricardo Salles had earlier told reporters they had welcomed the G7 funding to fight the fires that have swept across 950,000 hectares (2.3 million acres) and prompted the deployment of the army.
But after a meeting between Bolsonaro and his ministers, the Brazilian government changed course.
“Brazil is a democratic, free nation that never had colonialist and imperialist practices, as perhaps is the objective of the Frenchman Macron,” Lorenzoni said.
Tensions have risen between France and Brazil after Macron tweeted that the fires burning in the Amazon basin amounted to an international crisis and should be discussed as a top priority at the G7 summit.
Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a “colonialist mentality.”

Topics: Brazil AMAZON FORESTS

Related

0
World
G7 pledges millions to help fight Amazon fires
0
World
Bolsonaro to send army to fight huge fires in the Amazon

Latest updates

Syrian Kurdish YPG has withdrawn from some border positions — Kurdish authority
0
Syrian activists: Insurgents strike back in rebel stronghold
0
Virtual reality helps Israeli soldiers enter new world
0
Libyan self-styled army pushes to take key town near Tripoli
0
Official says Egypt resorts should not ban women in burkinis
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.