You are here

﻿

Disaster warning over ‘ticking time bomb’ Yemen tanker

The ship 'Safer,' used as a floating storage platform, is laden with some 1.1 million barrels of crude oil. (Twitter/@Yemen_PM)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Disaster warning over ‘ticking time bomb’ Yemen tanker

  • The ship 'Safer' is laden with some 1.1 million barrels of crude oil
  • Houthi militants have blocked teams from reaching the ship to assess the damage
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: An abandoned oil tanker anchored off war-torn Yemen that is degrading along with its cargo could explode and cause an environmental disaster, experts said Wednesday as UN inspectors prepared to visit.
The ship “Safer,” used as a floating storage platform, is laden with some 1.1 million barrels of crude oil and has been stranded with no maintenance since early 2015, leaving it to deteriorate and potentially allowing explosive gases to build up.
United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that a technical assessment team was waiting in nearby Djibouti preparing to board the Safer for a first-hand evaluation.
“We expect the assessment to start either later this week or early next week. There are obviously some technical preparations that need to be made,” he told reporters in New York.
The UN team’s visit has been delayed for months as the Houthi rebels who control Ras Issa port, where the ship is anchored, had refused to allow the mission in a dispute over claims for revenues from the oil worth millions.
But Dujarric said the United Nations has obtained permission from both Yemen’s internationally-recognized government and the rebels to examine the vessel.
The structure of the tanker has had no maintenance at all since the Yemen war started, he said.
Dujarric warned that an “environmental catastrophe” could result “if something were to happen to the tanker.”
The aim of the mission is to evaluate the condition of the vessel, perform an initial basic maintenance and assess what could be done technically to strengthen the ship’s structure.
The CEO of global maritime consultants I.R. Consilium described the situation as extremely alarming and characterised the ship as a ticking time bomb.
“The situation is serious and this matter will unfold into a crisis if urgent, decisive and effective action is not taken,” Ian Ralby told AFP.
A report issued by Consilium said the vessel “has turned into a massive bomb capable of explosion due to its contents and lack of maintenance.”
The risk of explosion increased by the day and if it happened, “it would create an environmental crisis four and a half times the size of the Exxon Valdez oil spill,” it said.
The report was referring to the 1989 disaster when a tanker spilt some 260,000 barrels of oil into pristine Alaskan waters.
The United Nations has warned that if the Safer ruptures, it could block maritime trade through the Red Sea, which accounts for up to 10 percent of world trade.
It could also threaten the daily passage of some 5.5 million barrels of oil, contaminate drinking water and damage the marine environment across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and parts of Gulf waters.
The head of Kuwait’s Greenline Environmental Group, a private NGO, warned that any catastrophe would likely hit waters of Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Djibouti, Somalia and Eritrea.
“The environmental system of the Red Sea is at risk of catastrophe if the oil leaks into the sea... It would lead to a large-scale death of fish and birds,” Khaled Al-Hajjeri told AFP.

Topics: Yemen tanker

Related

0
Middle-East
UN confirms support for Yemeni government's efforts in the south
0
Middle-East
Houthis destroy UN food aid after blocking it from delivery in Yemen

Sudan starts trial of agents linked to teacher death: lawyer

Updated 31 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Sudan starts trial of agents linked to teacher death: lawyer

  • Al-Kheir, 36, died in prison after his arrest in January
  • Days after his arrest, his family was told to collect his body from a local mortuary
Updated 31 min 54 sec ago
AFP

OMDOURMAN, Sudan: Sudan began the trial on Wednesday of 41 security agents accused of involvement in the death of a teacher held in custody, a lawyer said.
Ahmed Al-Kheir, 36, died in prison after his arrest in January by members of the feared National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), used by now-ousted veteran leader Omar Al-Bashir to crush dissent.
Kheir was detained in his village of Khashm El-Girba, in the eastern province of Kassala, on allegations of organizing anti-Bashir protests.
Days after his arrest, Kheir’s family was told to collect his body from a local mortuary.
His death fueled protests against Bashir who was toppled in April after months of mass rallies against his iron-fisted rule.
“Trial proceedings for the 41 NISS agents started,” said lawyer Adel Abdelghani, adding that the case involves officers and other ranks.
“They are accused of subjecting the deceased Ahmed Al-Kheir to torture which led to his death,” he said.
The next trial will be held on September 3, according to an AFP correspondent who attended the session.
Under Bashir, the NISS oversaw repeated crackdowns on government opponents and the media, and launched a severe crackdown on the countrywide protests that erupted in December.
In July, the agency was renamed the General Intelligence Services.
Sudan has since embarked on a transition to civilian rule following a deal signed this month between protest leaders and the generals who seized power after Bashir’s ouster.
On August 21, the country swore in a joint civilian-military ruling body and a prime minister as part of the roadmap to guide the country through a three-year transitional period.
Bashir himself is now jailed at the maximum-security Kober prison in Khartoum, where thousands of political prisoners were held during his 30-years in power.
The former president is being tried over a raft of corruption charges.

Topics: Sudan protests Sudan Omar Al-Bashir

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudanese activists say tribal clashes killed 37 in port city
0
Middle-East
Sudan to name cabinet as tough challenges loom

Latest updates

Disaster feared if ‘ticking time bomb’ Yemen tanker explodes
0
Sudan starts trial of agents linked to teacher death: lawyer
0
US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair
0
Honduras recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
0
US will not release Mideast peace plan before Israeli election
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.