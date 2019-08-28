You are here

Holders Kashima earn Champions League draw at Cannavaro’s Guangzhou

Leo Silva, left, and Kento Misao of Kashima Antlers in action against Cardoso Elkeson of Guangzhou Evergrande during the AFC Champions League quarter final first leg match in Guangzhou, China. (EPA)
  • It leaves the J-League side with a small advantage going into the return fixture on September 18
  • As 90 minutes approached Kashima looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Shirasaki rattled the crossbar from distance
SHANGHAI: Holders Kashima Antlers earned a 0-0 draw at two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande in their AFC Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
It leaves the J-League side with a small advantage going into the return fixture on September 18 and was a successive stalemate between Japanese and Chinese teams after Urawa Reds drew at Shanghai SIPG on Tuesday.
In a game of few chances, the Brazilian-born striker Elkeson — who is poised to make his debut for China after switching nationalities — fluffed a presentable opportunity midway through the second half to give Fabio Cannavaro’s Chinese Super League side the lead.
Anderson Talisca, the Brazilian attacking midfielder, crossed and the ball deflected to Elkeson, but the 30-year-old failed to make much contact and the chance was swallowed up.
Shoma Doi, Ryohei Shirasaki and Ayase Ueda all had chances for the visitors in the second half at a packed Tianhe Stadium, but Cannavaro’s men held firm.
As 90 minutes approached Kashima looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Shirasaki rattled the crossbar from distance.
Brazilian international Paulinho then had a golden opportunity at the death, but he mistimed his close-range header for Evergrande.
On Tuesday, Brazilian striker Hulk scored twice from the penalty spot to rescue Shanghai SIPG in a 2-2 home draw with Urawa Reds.
Urawa will go into the second leg in Japan as slight favorites on the away-goals rule, but it could have been so much better after they led 2-0 at the break.

Mohamed Salah ‘a gentle killer’, says former boss Heiko Vogel

LONDON: Egyptian star Mohamed Salah may be setting European and English football alight now but when he arrived in Switzerland he cast a few doubts in the mind of his first coach Heiko Vogel.
The 27-year-old forward — an integral part of Liverpool’s Champions League success last season — has started the campaign in flying form scoring a double in last Sunday’s win over Arsenal.
Vogel, though, told the German SPOX website he wondered whether Salah had the mental strength to succeed when he asked him to come for a week long trial in 2012 — on the back of scoring a double for the Egyptian Under-23 side against Basel in a friendly.
“It was always clear to me that he is an outstanding player, but whether he had the mentality? I didn’t know that exactly,” said Vogel.
“Momo is a gentle killer.
“I would be lying if I had prophesied such a massive global career for him.”
Vogel then asked Basel’s scouts in Egypt to confirm his potential by taking video footage of him.
“I wondered whether the videos had been speeded up,” he said.
“He had everything — the speed, the finish, the left foot.
“Then he trained on the first day (in Switzerland); everyone watched the session and we wondered if he might have a twin brother.”
Vogel, who picks out Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka as the most impressive of the Premier League-based stars he coached at Basel with Salah and his Liverool team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri the other two, said things progressively got better.
“The second day was a bit better, but not good.
“And then came the third day. It was then that he destroyed everything, he was really unstoppable.
“It was absolutely extraordinary. He was so agile, so explosive. If he had the ball on his left foot, it was a goal.
“After that performance everyone knew why we wanted to sign him.”
Vogel, who was sacked on October 2012 only months after clinching the domestic double, said Salah’s difficulties were understandable.
“Momo was very sure of himself, but he was immersed in a new world,” said Vogel.
“He had to acclimatize, in the most literal sense of the word.
“He came to us from the heat of North Africa.
“It is always difficult when you come into an environment where you don’t speak the language.”
Salah, though was keen as mustard to learn German something which Vogel did his best to dissuade him from doing.
“He couldn’t speak English at all,” said the 43-year-old German, who is presently coaching third tier German side KFC Uerdingen.
“He wanted to learn German but I said to him: ‘Slow down, champion. German is bloody difficult. Learn English, that’ll be enough for you.’
“Momo had a really great agent there who could speak English, so we spoke through him.”

