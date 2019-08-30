You are here

Applying for Saudi entertainment license simplified with new online system

Siham Hassanain, president and founder of Siham International Trading Company, represented her company at the Invest in Entertainment event in Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)
Investors in the entertainment sector during the speed networking meeting in Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)
Investors in the entertainment sector during the speed networking meeting in Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • The Kingdom hopes to stimulate investment in the entertainment sector and enhance economic activity
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has launched a new online system to simplify the process for applying for entertainment licenses. Investors and other interested parties gathered on Wednesday at a special launch event to find out more about the new application portal and the range of licenses recently introduced.

“The purpose of offering this range of licenses is to encourage investment in the entertainment sector, which is a vital and promising sector,” said Sultan Al-Fakeer, the GEA’s chief operations officer. He added that the new online platform offers a clear and simple system through which to apply for the licenses.

The permits are part of the efforts the Kingdom is making to stimulate investment in the entertainment sector and enhance economic activity to help achieve the strategic objectives of Vision 2030. The GEA this year introduced entertainment seasons in each city and region and is encouraging local investors and small and medium businesses to participate. The online license-application portal is part of the efforts being made to make this as easy as possible.




Investors in the entertainment sector during the speed networking meeting in Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)

Hundreds of investors and others with interests in the entertainment sector, including stakeholders from the government and private sectors, attended the Invest in Entertainment event on Wednesday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. It offered them a chance to network and build contacts, and GEA officials were on hand to explain the new online licensing system and the procedures for obtaining permits. These cover a wide range of entertainment-related activities and venues, including live shows and performances, events, theme parks, entertainment centers, leisure facilities, live entertainment in coffee shops and restaurants, organizing and managing crowds, selling tickets, talent management and operating entertainment facilities.

“With this exhibition, we created a speed networking meeting format to accelerate business contacts and exchange information for future cooperation,” said Al-Fakeer. “There are plans to take this exhibition to other cities in the Kingdom during the coming year.”

Most of the investors invited to the information and networking event were from Saudi Arabia, he said.

The purpose of offering this range of licenses is to encourage investment in the entertainment sector, which is a vital and promising sector.

Sultan Al-Fakeer, GEA chief operations officer

“Another exhibition will be launched soon for both Saudi and foreign investors to attract international and local investments in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Fakeer added.

Siham Hassanain, the president and founder of Siham International Trading Company, said she took part in the event to connect with investors, as her goal is to create an international Saudi brand operating to the highest of standards.

“We have been in the market for 11 years,” she said. “Our head office is in Jeddah and we specialize in restaurants, catering and branding. We focus on creating local restaurants following international standards.”

Hassanain — whose brands include restaurants Zodiac Cuisine and Kooz Karak, and nail spa Milk and Butter — said that she was happy to attend the event because working with the GEA as part of Jeddah Season had been a positive experience for her company. 

She added that she will also be participating in Riyadh Season, and her first restaurant in London is due to open next month.

Prestigious UK alumni awards scheme launched in Saudi Arabia

Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

Prestigious UK alumni awards scheme launched in Saudi Arabia

  • The national and global awards initiative is aimed at showcasing the impact and value of a UK higher education
  • All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global alumni awards
Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: A prestigious awards scheme to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Saudis who have studied at UK universities has been officially launched.

The British Council and British Embassy in Riyadh announced that applications were now open for the sixth annual Study UK Alumni Awards.

The national and global awards initiative is aimed at showcasing the impact and value of a UK higher education, and winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a British university to make a positive contribution to their communities, professions and countries.

UK university alumni living in Saudi Arabia can either apply themselves or be nominated for the awards which are presented in three categories, namely the Professional Achievement Award, Entrepreneurial Award, and Social Impact Award. The nominations deadline is Oct. 13 and applications close on Oct. 28 for alumni.

Launching the awards during a visit to Riyadh, Dr. Andrew Murrison, UK minister of state for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Education drives success and development across nations. As strategic partners for Vision 2030, we are proud to contribute to the human capital development in Saudi Arabia through our alumni.

“These bright young individuals have studied at UK universities and are now back in their country driving economic success and social impact through their work, in their professions, and in their communities to achieve the vision set out by their leadership.

“I am pleased to launch the Study UK Alumni Awards that celebrate their outstanding achievements and wish them the very best.”

FASTFACT

Awards aim to celebrate outstanding achievements of Saudi students who studied at UK universities: British diplomat.

Simon Collis, the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “Over previous years I met several award winners and finalists, all leaders in their fields, who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities, industries and country.

“I encourage many more Saudis who have studied in the UK to apply to the awards so that more of these amazing stories can be shared, not only to celebrate their success but also to inspire others.”

Amanda Ingram, the deputy country director for the British Council in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate and showcase the impact and value of a UK higher education, raise the international profile of UK alumni in Saudi Arabia and provide a networking platform for these talented alumni for their future development. All eligible applicants will be put forward for the national and global alumni awards.”

The awards are open to alumni currently residing in Saudi Arabia, who have either studied in the UK, at an officially recognized provider of British university degree-level study for a minimum of one term or semester, or who have been awarded a full UK degree-level qualification (or higher) by a British university through a local institution overseas within the last 15 years.

All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global alumni awards and the national-level awards.

Finalists for the national-level awards will be announced between November and December this year, and the winners will be revealed at an event hosted by the British ambassador in March 2020 in Riyadh.

For the global awards, finalists will be announced in March 2020, followed by the winners during the same month and April. A digital campaign will then be launched to highlight their success stories.

Award winners will have the opportunity to raise their international profile, expand their professional networks, and enhance their careers, through a professional networking visit to the UK.

Award applications can be made at https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards.

Topics: Saudi-UK UK Study Alumni Awards Alumni Awards Dr. Andrew Murrison Ambassador Simon Collis

0

