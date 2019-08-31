You are here

Citizenship list in Indian state leaves out almost 2 million

Critics have viewed the exercise as an attempt to deport millions of minority Muslims, many of whom have entered India from neighboring Bangladesh. (File/Shutterstock)
AP

  • The list, known as the National Register of Citizens, intends to identify legal residents and weed out unauthorised migrants
  • Critics have viewed the exercise as an attempt to deport millions of minority Muslims
NEW DELHI: India on Saturday published the final citizenship list in the state of Assam that excluded nearly 2 million people amid fears they could be rendered stateless.
The list, known as the National Register of Citizens, intends to identify legal residents and weed out unauthorised migrants from the state.
A total of 31.1 million people were included in the list, leaving out 1.9 million people, according to a statement from the Assam government.
The controversial list has ended the wait of millions of Assam residents who will now find out whether they are Indians or “foreigners.” Critics have viewed the exercise as an attempt to deport millions of minority Muslims, many of whom have entered India from neighboring Bangladesh.
“The entire process of NRC update has been meticulously carried out in an objective and transparent manner,” said a statement issued by the registry authorities.
A steady trickle of people lined up to check their names on the final citizenship list in Buraburi village outside one of the many offices that have been set up across Assam for residents to verify the status of their citizenship applications.
Mijanur Rahman, a 47-year-old farmer, found himself, his 21-year-old son, and two of his daughters aged 16 and 14 included in the list. However, his wife and his other three daughters — all under the age of 10 — were excluded.
“I am really worried. We will see what the government does now. Maybe they will offer some help,” a teary eyed Rahman told The Associated Press.
The NRC list is unique to Assam and was first prepared in 1951. It will include those whose names appeared in the 1951 document and their descendants. The list also includes those who had been on India’s electoral rolls up to March 24, 1971, or in any other document approved by the central government.
The government said it carried out the mammoth exercise to detect and deport undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. But the final publication of the citizenship list has stoked fear of loss of citizenship and long periods of detention.
The options of those left out of the list include appealing to the Foreigner Tribunals within 120 days of Saturday’s announcement. The tribunals must decide on the cases within six months. If an appeal fails, the consequences include punishment in detention centers that are currently being set up by the government.
A draft citizenship list that was published last year excluded more than 4 million people, after which many either fled the state or even took their lives in exasperation.
India’s powerful Home Minister Amit Shah has earlier called Bangladeshi migrants “infiltrators” and “termites.”
The Hindu nationalist-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which fully backs the citizenship project in Assam, has often vowed to roll out a similar plan nationwide.
Earlier this summer, India’s Supreme Court criticized the central government and Assam’s state government, saying thousands of people who had been declared foreigners over the years had disappeared.
Assam, with a population of 33 million people, is in a state of high alert and additional security forces have been deployed in anticipation of possible violence following the publication of the list.

North Korea hits out at Pompeo, warns hopes for US talks ‘disappearing’

Updated 31 August 2019
AFP

North Korea hits out at Pompeo, warns hopes for US talks ‘disappearing’

  • Pyongyang’s angry words come as working-level talks with Washington remain gridlocked
  • No progress has been made in recent weeks, as the reclusive state launched a series of weapons tests
Updated 31 August 2019
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea Saturday lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his comments on Pyongyang’s “rogue behavior” and warned its expectations for nuclear talks with Washington are “gradually disappearing.”
Pyongyang’s angry words come as working-level talks with Washington remain gridlocked, despite an agreement in June between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump to kickstart the process.
Instead no progress has been made in recent weeks, as the reclusive state launched a series of weapons tests in protest at joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.
“Our expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing and we are being pushed to re-examine all the measures we have taken so far,” said Choe Son Hui, the North’s vice foreign minister, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
Choe took aim at remarks made earlier this week by Pompeo who described North Korea’s actions as “rogue behavior” that could not be ignored.
Such language was improper, irritating and insulting, Choe said, warning that the US should not to put “our patience to the test if it doesn’t want to have bitter regrets afterwards.”
The North’s blistering criticism of the top US diplomat comes a week after it called him a “diehard toxin” and said it was “skeptical” about whether it can negotiate with him.
Kim and Trump adopted a vague-worded statement on the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” at their first encounter in Singapore in June last year but little progress has since been made on discarding the North’s weapons programs.

