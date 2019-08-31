You are here

Taliban launch ‘massive attack’ on Afghan city of Kunduz

Members of the Afghan National Army have held of storming the hospital held by the Taliban to avoid civilian casualties. (File/AFP)
  • The militants, who have demanded that all foreign forces leave Afghanistan, now control or hold sway over roughly half of the country
  • The Taliban have continued bloody assaults on civilians and security forces even as their leaders meet with a US peace envoy in Qatar
KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban have launched a new large scale attack on one of Afghanistan’s main cities, Kunduz, and taken hospital patients as hostages, the government said Saturday, even as the insurgent group continued negotiations with the United States on ending America’s longest war.
The militants, who have demanded that all foreign forces leave Afghanistan, now control or hold sway over roughly half of the country and are at their strongest since their 2001 defeat by a US-led invasion.
Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said Afghan security forces were repelling the attack in parts of the city, a strategic crossroads with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles (335 kilometers) away.
The Taliban were in control of the Kunduz hospital and both sides in the fighting had casualties, provincial council member Ghulam Rabani Rabani told The Associated Press. He could not give an exact number.
The militants had taken hospital patients as hostages, defense ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told reporters in Kabul. He did not say how many.
“We could very easily attack but we don’t want civilian casualties,” he said. Hospital officials could not immediately be reached.
The spokesman asserted that 26 Taliban fighters had been killed in an airstrike but did not mention any casualties among civilians or Afghan security forces.
The Taliban launched the “massive attack” from several different points around the city overnight, said Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, spokesman for the provincial police chief.
“I can confirm that intense gunbattles are going on around the city, but the Taliban have not been able to overrun any security checkpoint,” he said. Reinforcements had arrived and Afghan air forces were supporting ground forces, Hussaini said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a Twitter post called the attack “large-scale.”
The Taliban have continued bloody assaults on civilians and security forces even as their leaders meet with a US peace envoy in Qatar to negotiate an end to nearly 18 years of war. Talks continued on Saturday, the Taliban spokesman said. Both sides in recent days have signaled they are close to a deal.
Some 20,000 US and NATO forces remain in Afghanistan after formally ending their combat role in 2014. They continue to train and support Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and a local affiliate of the Daesh group.
The United States for its part seeks Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will no longer be a launching pad for terror attacks such as the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the US by Al-Qaeda. The Taliban government had harbored Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
Many Afghans worry that an abrupt departure of foreign troops will leave Afghan forces vulnerable and further embolden the Taliban, who already portray a US withdrawal as their victory.
The Taliban seized Kunduz, at the heart of a major agricultural region near Tajikistan, for around two weeks in 2015 before withdrawing in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The insurgents pushed into the city center a year later, briefly raising their flag before gradually being driven out again.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Citizenship list in Indian state leaves out almost 2 million

  • The list, known as the National Register of Citizens, intends to identify legal residents and weed out unauthorised migrants
  • Critics have viewed the exercise as an attempt to deport millions of minority Muslims
NEW DELHI: India on Saturday published the final citizenship list in the state of Assam that excluded nearly 2 million people amid fears they could be rendered stateless.
The list, known as the National Register of Citizens, intends to identify legal residents and weed out unauthorised migrants from the state.
A total of 31.1 million people were included in the list, leaving out 1.9 million people, according to a statement from the Assam government.
The controversial list has ended the wait of millions of Assam residents who will now find out whether they are Indians or “foreigners.” Critics have viewed the exercise as an attempt to deport millions of minority Muslims, many of whom have entered India from neighboring Bangladesh.
“The entire process of NRC update has been meticulously carried out in an objective and transparent manner,” said a statement issued by the registry authorities.
A steady trickle of people lined up to check their names on the final citizenship list in Buraburi village outside one of the many offices that have been set up across Assam for residents to verify the status of their citizenship applications.
Mijanur Rahman, a 47-year-old farmer, found himself, his 21-year-old son, and two of his daughters aged 16 and 14 included in the list. However, his wife and his other three daughters — all under the age of 10 — were excluded.
“I am really worried. We will see what the government does now. Maybe they will offer some help,” a teary eyed Rahman told The Associated Press.
The NRC list is unique to Assam and was first prepared in 1951. It will include those whose names appeared in the 1951 document and their descendants. The list also includes those who had been on India’s electoral rolls up to March 24, 1971, or in any other document approved by the central government.
The government said it carried out the mammoth exercise to detect and deport undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. But the final publication of the citizenship list has stoked fear of loss of citizenship and long periods of detention.
The options of those left out of the list include appealing to the Foreigner Tribunals within 120 days of Saturday’s announcement. The tribunals must decide on the cases within six months. If an appeal fails, the consequences include punishment in detention centers that are currently being set up by the government.
A draft citizenship list that was published last year excluded more than 4 million people, after which many either fled the state or even took their lives in exasperation.
India’s powerful Home Minister Amit Shah has earlier called Bangladeshi migrants “infiltrators” and “termites.”
The Hindu nationalist-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which fully backs the citizenship project in Assam, has often vowed to roll out a similar plan nationwide.
Earlier this summer, India’s Supreme Court criticized the central government and Assam’s state government, saying thousands of people who had been declared foreigners over the years had disappeared.
Assam, with a population of 33 million people, is in a state of high alert and additional security forces have been deployed in anticipation of possible violence following the publication of the list.

Topics: India Muslims

